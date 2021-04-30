Tesla FSD beta slated for summer EU release as UK allows self-driving cars on motorways

Tesla might release Version 9 of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software in two weeks. Elon Musk promises that FSD V9.0 will “blow your mind.”

FSD beta’s V9 version will help Tesla’s vehicles maneuver city streets better. It seems like the next FSD beta update will roll out Tesla’s pure vision take on autonomous cars, which Elon Musk has been teasing for some time.

“There’s no question in my mind that with a pure vision solution, we can make a car that is dramatically safer than the average person. So — but it is a hard problem because we are actually solving something quite fundamental about artificial intelligence, where we basically have to solve real-world vision AI,” explained Elon Musk at the last TSLA earnings call.

And hopefully EU this summer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2021

Tesla hopes FSD beta will become more widely available in the United States soon. Tesla’s FSD subscription service, which Elon Musk estimated would be available in May, may boost FSD beta’s wide release. Tesla also plans to launch the FSD download beta button by June at the latest.

The EV automaker also plans to release FSD beta in other countries, like Canada. Elon Musk shared that FSD beta’s release in Canada could be a few months away, partly because there are “subtle differences between US & Canada driving.”

Tesla might release FSD beta in Europe this summer, and its timing may be impeccable. The United Kingdom (UK) recently became the first country to green light self-driving cars on major public roads, reported Reuters. The UK government announced that it would start regulating the use of self-driving vehicles at slow speeds—under 37 miles (60 km) per hour—on motorways.

According to Automotive World, the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles in the UK plans to start experimental trials for autonomous cars in Spring 2021. The experiments could initiate the introduction of Automated Lane Keeping Systems (ALKS) on UK roads.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, email us at [email protected] or reach out to me at [email protected].