By

Tesla definitely seems to be going all-in on its efforts to promote Full Self-Driving (FSD) and its capabilities. These efforts are particularly evident in Tesla’s order page for its vehicles, as it now features a dedicated section that shows videos of FSD in action.

Previous iterations of Tesla’s order pages included a list of FSD’s features and a graphical representation of the system’s capabilities in action. Tesla’s updated order page features 13 real-world FSD videos that clearly depict how the system is able to navigate from one location to another.

While the update to Tesla’s order page is quite minor, the addition of real-world FSD videos could help more customers understand what the advanced driver-assist system can offer. Tesla is also evidently clarifying in its order page that FSD is not yet fully autonomous in its current iteration. Tesla does state that with the system engaged, a vehicle could “drive itself almost anywhere with minimal driver intervention.”

Tesla has been using real-world videos to promote FSD as of late. Just recently, the company posted a whopping 16 videos on social media platform X to demonstrate how well FSD (Supervised) V12.5.6.3 handles dangerous edge cases. As per Tesla VP of AI Software Ashok Elluswamy, the videos were motivated by real-world events from the company’s customer fleet.

Tesla recently released FSD (Supervised) V13.2 to its initial batch of non-employee users. And while demonstrations of FSD (Supervised) V13.2 in action are yet to be shared online, the update’s release notes suggest that the improvements in the latest build are substantial. This was highlighted by comments from members of Tesla’s AI team, one of whom noted that FSD V13 could be compared to SpaceX’s Raptor V3 engine in the way that it is very clean.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla updates order page with real-world FSD demo videos