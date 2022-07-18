By

Elon Musk announced that Tesla is working on Steam integration and will probably demo it next month.

Tesla Arcade is about to get more interesting with Steam integration.

The automaker’s video game platform already offers a diverse collection of games like Bethesda’s Fallout Shelter and simulation RPG Stardew Valley by Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone.

Valve’s digital video game distribution service, Steam, will offer Tesla owners an even wider collection of games. Steam is available on platforms supporting Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. It is unavailable on popular consoles like the PlayStation, XBOX, or Nintendo Switch.

We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2022

Steam integration would make Tesla Arcade a lot more exciting. Some popular games available through steam are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, PUGB: Battlegrounds, and Apex Legends.

The Street believes that Steam might provide an additional revenue source for Tesla. It argues that “making the Steam library accessible from Tesla Arcade…will allow Tesla to offer a new service that the group could charge to its customers.”

Steam is free to download and use, but many games must be purchased. Some games cost as low as $1, and a few are free-to-play. It would probably be a little weird for Tesla to charge for Steam when it is usually free to download and use.

However, Tesla could release other products via the Tesla Shop for gaming. For instance, Tesla might release another gaming controller for their vehicles. Last year, Tesla a Tesla-branded game controller was revealed, but no details have been released about it yet. The Steam integration demo next month might be a good time to unveil a Tesla-branded controller.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Steam integration demo coming next month