Tesla Product Design director lightly hints toward Tesla-brand gaming controller

Tesla’s Product Design Director Javier Verdura lightly hinted toward the electric automaker creating its own branded gaming controller that could be used with the Arcade within its vehicles.

Verdura has an extensive list of designs during his ten years at Tesla, which include things like the Supercharger and the company’s unique product packaging. Most recently, Verdura stated that Tesla was working on a Cybertruck diecast model, which is the only vehicle in Tesla’s lineup that does not have a purchasable toy version.

However, it may not be the only thing that Tesla tasks Verdura within the coming months. The Tesla Director of Product Design subtly hinted that the company may even design its own gaming controller in the near future in a Twitter conversation.

There is not much substance to the Tweet, and it, of course, is only speculation at this point. However, Tesla stands to hold many advantages by developing its own controller for its cars and others, especially as the company has never officially licensed or recommended any specific gaming controller to its owners. The Tesla Arcade packs several games that require a game controller, yet the automaker has left owners to fend for themselves in instances where one is needed.

In July at Tesla’s Plaid Delivery Event, Tesla did have a Tesla-brand controller available for video game demos. It was never officially announced by the automaker, but we know that the company has been at least thinking about the possibility of having its own controller.

Tesla did not make it necessarily difficult for owners to find controllers compatible with its vehicles. Nearly any gaming controller with a USB port is compatible, and several USB dongles available on the market have worked with Tesla vehicles in the past for wireless options. However, there are still some shortcomings in terms of Tesla’s gaming accessories, especially as the company transitioned to USB-C ports in the Model 3 and Model Y, which requires owners to pick up another conversion accessory if they have a controller with a standard USB 3.0 connector. Additionally, some owners have stated that wireless controllers will only operate in the Model S and Model X, but others have reported that a wireless dongle has worked for them.

Nevertheless, Tesla could make things easier for owners if it came out with its own controller. The Arcade is definitely a luxury, but it is also a way to pass time during Supercharging and keep children occupied during an extensive drive. Additionally, with a rear screen with gaming capabilities being put in the rear of the car on the refreshed Model S and X, the gaming controller could be used for rear occupants while the car is in motion.

Companies that have gaming controllers are required to file them with the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC. Tesla has not yet filed anything with the FCC regarding a gaming controller, so there are no indications that the automaker has any plans to release a product anytime soon.

