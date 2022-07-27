By

When Tesla finishes Giga Shanghai’s upgrades, the factory will have the capacity to produce around 3,000 vehicles per day.

Giga Shanghai is also expected to introduce a third shift of workers to the factory. Tesla China estimates that recent upgrades to the production lines increased the factory’s capacity. In addition to a third shift, the Shanghai gigafactory is expected to produce between 1,000 to 2,000 Model 3 units daily. The Model Y assembly line would have the capacity to produce up to 2,200 units per day.

Tesla China finished upgrading the Model Y assembly line on July 16. It is currently completing upgrades to the Model 3 production line.

Tesla China started upgrading the Shanghai factory earlier this month, halting production for some time. The company expects to complete the Model 3 assembly line upgrades by August 7. Tesla Model 3 production would restart on August 8.

COVID shutdowns hampered Tesla Shanghai production in the first and second quarter. Despite the shutdown, however, Tesla reported that Giga Shanghai achieved new production records in June.

“So just as a Q2 recap, Q2 was a unique quarter for Tesla due to a prolonged shutdown of our Shanghai factory. But in spite of all these challenges, it was one of the strongest quarters in our history. Most importantly, in June, we achieved production records in both Fremont and Shanghai,” highlighted Elon Musk during the last earnings call.

Tesla Giga Shanghai output expected to reach ~3,000 vehicles per day after factory upgrades