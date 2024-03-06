Tesla executives & politicians respond to Giga Berlin arson attack

By

Tesla executives and local politicians have supported Giga Berlin after its production stopped due to an arson attack.

On March 5, 2024, Giga Berlin halted operations and evacuated employees following a suspected arson attack on the Seinfurt power substation near Tesla’s factory. A left-wing extremist group called the Vulcan group took responsibility for the arson attack, claiming they “sabotaged Tesla today.”

The Vulcan Group aims to destroy Giga Berlin completely. It believes Tesla is usurping the Earth’s resources, people, and labor to produce its vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called out Vulcan Group, calling them eco-terrorists.

“These are either the dumbest eco-terriorists on Earth or they’re puppets of those who don’t have good environmental goals. Stopping production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm,” Musk replied to a post on X.

The Vulcan Group’s arson attack on Giga Berlin affected more than Tesla. It also affected neighboring areas, cutting power to critical infrastructure. Tesla Manufacturing—the company’s X account dedicated to its Gigafactories—discussed the aftereffects of the arson attack and the potential consequences of the Vulcan Group’s actions.

“The safety of our more than 12,000 Tesla employees is our top priority, and we are pleased that no one was injured in this attack. In addition to us, many other people in the region are affected by the power outage, and we condemn this reckless attack.

“We are shocked that damage to critical infrastructure such as clinics and personal injuries were apparently accepted. We assume that law enforcement authorities and courts will hold those responsible,” stated part of Tesla Manufacturing’s post.

Local politicians, including Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke and State Minister Jörg Steinbach of Economic Affairs, Labor, and Energy, have condemned the actions of the Vulcan Group and thanked Tesla for handling the arson attack on Giga Berlin professionally.

Prime Minister Woidke is taking all necessary measures to ensure that the law is upheld regarding the arson attack on Tesla, reported NTV.

“It is obviously a serious attack on our critical infrastructure with consequences for thousands of people and many small and large businesses in our country…If the suspicions of a terrorist attack are confirmed, the Federal Prosecutor General will have to take over the investigations,” said the Prime Minister of Brandenburg in Postdam.

He emphasized that attacks on critical infrastructure are a form of terrorism, and it is necessary to take action by the rule of law.

