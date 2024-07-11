Tesla Giga Berlin unveils “Giga Gym” for factory employees

By

Tesla Giga Berlin seems determined to become the electric vehicle maker’s most fun factory. As could be seen in a recent video posted by Tesla Manufacturing on its official social media account on X, Tesla Germany recently took the wraps off Giga Berlin’s in-house “Giga Gym.”

The “Giga Gym,” at least based on the video posted by Tesla Manufacturing’s video, seems to be fully equipped with a good variety of fitness equipment, from weights to cardio machines and spaces for activities like yoga. And in true Tesla fashion, the gym’s walls are filled with some cool murals, including a buff doge meme that Elon Musk will surely approve of. A DJ table was also featured in the “Giga Gym” video.

Giga Berlin plant manager André Thierig noted in April that Tesla Germany would be focusing on preventative health care for the facility’s employees. At the time, the executive informed German media outlet BZ that physiotherapists and occupational therapists were on site to cater to the needs of the facility’s workers. Thierig also stated then that Tesla Germany was busy building a fitness center for the plant.

“Looking ahead, we will now focus much more on prevention. We are currently building our own fitness studio, where we also have the opportunity to offer very targeted training, for example, as a countermeasure to monotonous physical activities,” Thierig said.

It should be noted that Giga Berlin — with its “Hamster” rave cave, adult slide to its advanced paint shop, and “Giga Gym” — is arguably the most “fun” factory among Tesla’s existing plants. Despite this, the facility is also arguably the most scrutinized, with some reports alleging that Giga Berlin had a very high rate of injuries. These claims, however, were debunked by Brandenburg Health Minister Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens).

“We treat Tesla like any other company. They don’t get any discounts or preferential treatment… I can assure you that there is no company or large construction site in all of Brandenburg that has been checked more intensively and frequently than the Tesla construction site,” Nonnemacher stated.

