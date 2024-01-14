Tesla Giga Berlin event details expansion plans ahead of community vote

By

Tesla held an informational event at its Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg on Sunday, detailing its expansion plans ahead of a community vote on the proposed project.

The event was put on by Tesla in the plant in the lobby of the plant, located in Grünheide, Germany, and the automaker included graphics and additional details on its expansion proposal for a rail yard and logistics project, as shared on X by Tobias Lindh on Sunday. The event was open to the local community, and it comes ahead of a month-long period beginning next week, in which citizens will be able to vote on the project.

The post included the images Tesla had on display for the event, featuring the automaker’s plans for an in-house freight station with a siding shift to the railway, as well as additional storage to keep a larger bank of materials on site, and other social and employee facilities including training rooms, a competence center for trainees, and a childcare area.

Lindh clarified that this event was held not for the site’s Phase 2 construction plans, but that this event was regarding expansion to the east of the factory, specifically. This part of the expansion, as Tesla explains in one sign, will not be adding any production facilities and, thus, will not increase water consumption—a primary concern for many in the region.

Today @Tesla is hosting an information event for the citizens of #Grünheide in the Lobby at #GigaBerlin about the expansion. The citizens will be able to vote for the new development plan for one month, starting next week. The plan is important for the rail yard and logistics. pic.twitter.com/inMXUQFBHk — Tobias Lindh (@tobilindh) January 14, 2024

According to one sign at the event, Tesla is holding citizens’ consultation hours every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Giga Berlin lobby, and voting will take place over a month-long period, beginning next week.

In response to another user in the thread asking what the general sentiment was like at the event, Lindh said he thought the information and the event itself were beneficial, despite some vocal opposition to Tesla.

“As far as I can tell, most people are positive about Tesla,” Lindh wrote on X. “There is just a small loud group against Tesla. But it’s important that they are all voting, and not just the loud small group. I think that the information event today also has a very positive impact.”

You can see several of Lindh’s photos from the many signs at the event below, as translated from German to English.

Tesla has been working toward expanding Giga Berlin for several months, waiting throughout much of last year to gain approval for the proposals. After being approved in July, the company’s plans were rejected by the Strausberg-Erkner Water Association (WSE) for its overall Phase 2 plans due to water scarcity, although Tesla has said it can perform the expansions without increasing water consumption.

In October, the Brandenburg State Office of the Environment called the objections to Tesla’s expansion plans a “farce,” while Minister of Agriculture Axel Vogel pointed out that Giga Berlin uses significantly less water than it’s even approved for—and far less than many other local companies.

