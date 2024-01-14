Tesla Cybertruck owner’s manual revealed in its entirety

By

The entire Tesla Cybertruck owner’s manual has been shared online, showing detailed specs and information about the newly released electric pickup.

While Tesla hasn’t shared the Cybertruck owner’s manual as of yet, a handful of early deliveries have been going out in the past several weeks. As part of one ongoing series of Cybertruck coverage, T Sportline shared a video depicting the entire owner’s manual for Tesla’s newest electric vehicle (EV) last week, offering a detailed look into the truck.

The channel calls the 38-minute YouTube coverage the “world’s most boring video,” simply due to its tedious nature as it features a slow scroll through the entire manual. The video is hosted by Brian, who adds in a brief introduction that this is what the Cybertruck’s manual looks like running software version 2023.44.9.

Tesla also began non-employee Cybertruck deliveries last week, after initial units had been trickling out to some celebrities and employees since its delivery event in November. The Cybertruck has also made a number of public appearances, and while many have shared peeks at the EV’s user interface (UI), this video features the owner’s manual in its entirety.

You can see screenshots from the specifications section of the Cybertruck owner’s manual by clicking the thumbnails below. Beneath that, you’ll find the full table of contents for the manual with timestamped links, and lastly, the video in full featuring a scroll through of the entire thing from T Sportline.

Tesla Cybertruck specifications as detailed in owner’s manual

Tesla Cybertruck owner’s manual table of contents

Cybertruck Owner’s Manual (0:57) Using This Owner’s Manual

Overview (1:39) Exterior Interior Overview Touchscreen Vehicle Status Interior Electronics Cargo Bed Outlets Voice Commands Cameras

Opening and Closing (4:57) Keys Doors Windows

Seating and Safety Constraints (6:02) Front and Rear Seats Seat Belts Child Safety Seats Airbags

Storage Areas (8:49) Interior Storage Powered Frunk Cargo Bed

Connectivity (9:57) Mobile App Wi-Fi Bluetooth Phone, Calendar, and Web Conferencing

Driving (11:02) Starting and Powering Off Shifting Steering Wheel Mirrors Lights Windshield Wiper and Washers Braking and Stopping Traction Control Ride & Handling On-Road Modes Off-Road Modes Driver Profiles Trip Information Pedestrian Warning System

Towing (15:03) Towing a Trailer Carrying Accessories and Crossbars

Autopilot (16:17) About Autopilot Autopilot Features Limitations and Warnings

Active Safety Features (17:11) Lane Assist Collision Avoidance Assist Speed Assist

Dashcam, Sentry, and Security (18:10) Safety & Security Settings Dashcam Sentry Mode USB Drive Requirements for Recording Videos

Climate (18:56) Operating Climate Controls Cold Weather Best Practices Adjusting the Front and Rear Vents Hot Weather Best Practices

Navigation and Entertainment (19:53) Maps and Navigation Media Theater, Arcade, and Toybox

Charging and Energy Consumption (21:22) Electric Vehicle Components High Voltage Battery Information Charging Instructions Getting Maximum Range

Maintenance (22:38) Software Updates Maintenance Service Intervals Cleaning Tire Pressures Inspecting and Maintaining Tires Wheel and Tire Specifications Windshield Wiper Blade, Jets and Fluid Jacking and Lifting Parts and Accessories Do It Yourself Maintenance

Specifications (26:27) Identification Labels Vehicle Loading Dimensions, Weights, and Cargo Capacity Subsystems

Roadside Assistance (27:38) Instructions for Transporters

In Case of Emergency (28:13) Contacting Tesla Roadside Assistance Running Out of Range Opening the Powered Frunk with No Power Jump Starting Opening Doors with No Power

Troubleshooting (29:08) Troubleshooting Alerts

Consumer Information (34:25) About this Owner Information Feature Availability Statement Disclaimers Reporting Safety Defects Certifications of Conformity

Mobile Connector (35:19) Gen 1 Gen 2 Tesla Powershare Mobile Connector



Watch the full video detailing the full Tesla Cybertruck owner’s manual below, as shared last week on YouTube by T Sportline.

