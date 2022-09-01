By

Tesla lobbyist registry documents in Canada hint that the EV automaker has initiated talks with CN’s federal government. The public records suggest Tesla has been talking with feral government officials in Canada over the last six months.

The latest lobbyist record was posted on August 12. It specifically covered Tesla exploring manufacturing opportunities in Canada and focused on speeding up permit timelines.

Tesla’s Updated Lobbying Objectives

“Seek government support to facilitate the engagement with provinces regarding permitting timelines, to increase the competitiveness of Canada and its ability to attract capital through approvals timeframes that are competitive with other manufacturing locations while working with government to identify incentives to further increase the attractiveness of Canada,” wrote Tesla as its lobbyist objectives.

A spokesperson for Canada’s Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) minister François-Philippe Champagne told Teslarati that the country was working hard to ensure the auto industry’s future. Federal government officials have kept mum about Tesla and Canada’s potential future together. Champagne confirmed that the two parties are talking in an interview.

“We’re engaging with Tesla as well,” the ISED Minister told Electric Economy Canada.

Canada as a Major EV Supplier

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act will take effect by the end of the year. Automakers who wish to make a play or stay in the U.S. EV industry will need to secure their supply chains across North America and its trading partners. At least 40% of EV battery materials must follow the law’s sourcing requirements by 2024 to qualify for EV credits.

Canada seems to be taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act’s battery requirements to become a major EV supplier in North America.

ISED is working hard to attract all automakers and related auto companies worldwide. Canada recently signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz for EV battery materials.

Canada as a Tesla Supplier

Magnets are significant EV components Canada aims to supply to automakers.

“We’re looking at poppy foil, we’re looking at electrolytes, we’re looking at magnets, and there’s more to come, trust me,” Champagne said in an interview. “I’m open…look at my smile. You know I’m not stopping there.

Neodymium magnets are critical components for electric motors. China produces most of the world’s neodymium and about 76% of the world’s total rare-earth magnets.

The Tesla Model S and Model X use induction motors, conceived by Nikola Tesla. Induction motors do not use permanent magnets. The Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y have permanent magnet synchronous motors, which improve energy efficiency and extend battery life.

Canada currently seems focused on providing the essential materials automakers need to manufacture electric cars. And Tesla has a history of building local supply chains for its gigafactories. It would make sense for Tesla to work with Canada as a supplier for its U.S-based factories. The Inflation Reduction Act clearly encourages EV manufacturers to source raw materials in North America and U.S. trading partners.

