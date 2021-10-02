Tesla closes ‘Giga Fest’ registration at Gigafactory Berlin

By

Tesla has officially closed registration for its “Giga Fest” County Fair event at the soon-to-be-completed Gigafactory Berlin, according to a message on the event’s dedicated website.

“Thank you for your interest. Pre-Registration is now closed for our Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg County Fair. We are currently processing all pre-registration requests. Due to capacity constraints and extremely high interest in the fair, tickets will not be guaranteed and invited guests will receive admission tickets by the beginning of October,” the automaker wrote on its Giga Fest website.

Pre-registration for the event started on September 16.

In October 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the electric automaker based in Northern California would be opening its third vehicle production facility in the heart of Germany. In the State of Brandenburg, Tesla bought a large plot of land for a steal of a price, and it has developed the land and built a nearly completed factory on it within the span of 22 months.

Now that the factory is close to completion and production will begin soon, Tesla is throwing the “Giga Fest.” The event is an opportunity for local citizens and residents to come visit Tesla’s first European vehicle production facility, including tours of the factory, rides in the Model Y crossover, and booths. It really will be just like a real local fair, according to Tesla’s description of the event.

“Tesla opens the doors of its Gigafactory in Grünheide on October 9, 2021, and invites citizens of Berlin and Brandenburg to a County Fair. Join us to experience the most advanced electric vehicle production plant in the world. You’ll have the opportunity to see behind the scenes during a Factory Tour, visit on-site booths, join various activities and ride along in Model Y—our newest electric car to arrive in Europe. Local food trucks will provide catering during the event,” Tesla’s description stated.

The company recently had to apply for a waiver that would secure its permission to hold such a large event. Tesla is planning to host around 9,000 people in total. However, current COVID-19 restrictions in Germany limit large gatherings to 5,000 people. Reports indicated that Tesla would not have an issue receiving the waiver before the October 9 event.

Tesla is set to begin producing vehicles at Gigafactory Berlin later this year. To keep European citizens from waiting too long for their electric vehicles, Tesla has been exporting vehicles from its Chinese factory, known as Gigafactory Shanghai, to Europe. It recently began shipping Model Y crossovers to Europe.

