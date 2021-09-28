Tesla will need waiver for Giga Fest at Berlin factory to sidestep COVID rules

By

Tesla is attempting to secure a waiver from German government agencies for its upcoming “Giga Fest” event on October 9, so it can have 9,000 people attend. The current COVID-19 restriction limits large gatherings to 5,000 people, but the automaker’s plans are not necessarily eradicated, as the potential for Tesla to sidestep the restrictions looms.

After being in construction for over 18 months, Tesla’s first European Gigafactory is nearing completion. To celebrate the imminent launch of the German Gigafactory in the State of Brandenburg, Tesla is throwing the “Giga Fest,” an event that claims to be similar to a fair of sorts where people will have the opportunity to tour the new facility, visit on-site booths, join various activities, and ride along in a Model Y, the first vehicle that will be produced at Giga Berlin when manufacturing lines begin operation.

Tesla is allowing two adults and up to four children ages 16 and under to attend in one party. Still, this figure is technically unconfirmed as the automaker will have to obtain permission to have this many people present at the event.

A new report from Reuters indicates that Tesla plans to have 9,000 attendees on-site at Giga Berlin, according to local authorities. However, pandemic rules restrict gatherings that are considered “large” to only 5,000 people. “the documents available suggest that the application will be approved,” one spokesperson said. The quote was obtained by German media outlet B.Z., which Reuters then confirmed.

Tesla has to prove that it will not damage the land or release toxic substances into groundwater, which has been a significant complaint of those who reside near the factory since its initial construction phases began. Environmental groups have also stated that the groundwater situation is of utmost importance, among other things. Interestingly, there is no mention of any mask mandates or vaccination requirements.

Tesla launched pre-registration for the event on September 16, publishing a dedicated website for the event. “Tesla opens the doors of its Gigafactory in Grünheide on October 9, 2021, and invites citizens of Berlin and Brandenburg to a County Fair. Join us to experience the most advanced electric vehicle production plant in the world. You’ll have the opportunity to see behind the scenes during a Factory Tour, visit on-site booths, join various activities and ride along in Model Y—our newest electric car to arrive in Europe. Local food trucks will provide catering during the event,” the company said.

Production at Gigafactory Berlin is expected to commence later this year, ending Tesla’s import strategy from Gigafactory Shanghai, where the company has been shipping cars to Europe since the beginning of 2021.

