Tesla’s Gigafactory Nevada facility will undergo a serious expansion that would allow it to mass produce the Tesla Semi and produce 100 GWh of 4680 battery cells per year. But while the idea of a Giga Nevada expansion is compelling, Nevada state officials have signed a non-disclosure agreement with the EV maker that will keep the details of potential tax breaks for the $3.6 billion project confidential until late February.

Spokesperson Gregory Bortolin stated that the governor’s economic development office will release the tax-abatement request on Feb 27, as noted in a report from the Associated Press. The date is three days before the office is expected to vote on whether Giga Nevada’s expansion is eligible to receive tax breaks or not. The spokesperson highlighted that the NDA with Tesla prohibits the release of specific figures regarding potential tax abatements for now.

While Gigafactory Nevada’s physical expansion has been paused for several years now, the upcoming work on the facility would transform it into one of Tesla’s most important locations worldwide. The Tesla Semi’s mass production would be done in the site, and while announcing the project to Tesla employees, Musk mentioned that Giga Nevada’s 4680 plant could be ramped to 500 GWh in the long-term.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo is optimistic about the project, especially as the Giga Nevada expansion is expected to bring in 3,000 new jobs to Northern Nevada. “Economic development matters. I’m proud to declare that Nevada is back open for business, effective immediately,” Gov. Lombardo said.

Gigafactory Nevada is no stranger to tax incentives. In 2014, when Tesla announced its first $3.5 billion investment in northern Nevada, the electric vehicle maker was granted roughly $1.25 billion in tax abatements over a 20-year period. The amount was one of the largest of its kind in at the time. According to the latest report by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Tesla has received over $410 million in tax abatements since 2014.

Spokesperson Bortolin, for his part, has noted that while he could not provide a comment on what might happen in the future, Tesla has already invested about $6.2 billion in Nevada. The company has also created over 11,000 jobs.

