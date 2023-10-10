New structure at Tesla’s Giga Texas could be used for Dojo operations: rumor

By

Tesla’s Gigafactories are always evolving and expanding, and one structure at the automaker’s Austin, Texas facility has drawn some attention this week. Some say the new structure could be set to house operations for Tesla’s Dojo supercomputing cluster, which will be used to train the company’s artificially intelligent (AI) neural network used for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.

A new “bunkerlike” structure has apparently appeared at Tesla’s Giga Texas, set to house part of the Dojo supercomputer according to two people familiar with the plans in a Tuesday report from The Information. The claim comes just months after Tesla entered Dojo production, as the company continues to accelerate plans for the computing cluster.

It’s not clear as of yet whether the claims are true, though many have discussed Tesla’s plans to house Dojo operations across one or more data centers in the past.

Drone pilot and regular Giga Texas observer Joe Tegtmeyer noted to Teslarati that he’s not familiar with any permits or plans to build a Dojo center at the facility. Tegtmeyer also pointed to continued construction on Tesla’s 4680 battery cell production area, which could potentially have been mistaken for the Dojo “bunker” structure — since he has not seen any related server or computer storage equipment at the site.

You can watch Tegtmeyer’s video from last Friday below, featuring continued construction on the aforementioned 4680 battery cell production area.

Last month, Tesla reportedly increased its order for D1 Dojo chips coming from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The report says the automaker doubled its D1 supercomputer chip order from TSMC for 2024, now totaling about 10,000 units.

Morgan Stanley also predicted last month that Dojo alone could raise Tesla’s enterprise value to around $500 billion, saying the product could usher in a “competitive customized solution” and adding that it could have many more applications than just FSD.

CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that Dojo could someday be used to help sell cloud services to other companies, not unlike Amazon Web Services. The computing cluster is expected to become one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers by early next year, according to Musk.

