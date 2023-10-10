Mercedes-Benz sees nearly 300% growth in U.S. EV sales

By

Mercedes-Benz reported its sales for the third quarter in the United States, and electric vehicles are making their mark on the brand’s overall look. While there was a slight decrease in the concentration of EV sales compared to Q2, the German automaker is still looking at numbers that are more than respectable.

In Q3, Mercedes-Benz recorded total sales of 90,011 cars in the United States, with 10,423 units being electric vehicles. This accounted for about 11.5 percent of the total sales for the quarter, and so far, EVs have accounted for 14 percent of overall passenger vehicle sales since the beginning of the year.

The 10,423 EV units that were sold in the U.S. in Q3 from Mercedes-Benz is a 284 percent increase from Q3 2022.

The EQE SUV led Mercedes-Benz’s U.S. EV sales for the quarter, with 3,488 units sold. The EQB (3,270), EQS SUV (1,596), EQS Sedan (1,100), and EQE Sedan (969) followed behind.

The EQS and EQB have yearly percentage increases of 2458.1 percent and 803.1 percent, respectively. The EQS Sedan actually saw a decrease compared to Q3 2022, but only by 1.9 percent.

President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, Dimitris Psillakis, commented on the brand’s sales for Q3:

“We are very encouraged by the strong and sustained demand of all our products and especially for the Alabama-produced EQE SUV and EQS SUV. With the professionalism and dedication of our dealer partners, we achieved significant sales growth within both our Top-End Vehicle ICE and EV segments.”

Mercedes-Benz reported stronger sales figures in Q2 as 11,927 EVs made it out the door to customers, and the sales growth from the same quarter in 2022 was 608 percent.

EVs made up 15 percent of Q2 sales, up from the 11.5 percent it reported in Q3.

Mercedes-Benz is also launching Level 3 automated driving in the U.S. in 2023.

The full sales release is available here.

