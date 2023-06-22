Tesla AI account teases start of Dojo production next month

By

One of Tesla’s official Twitter accounts appears to have teased something substantial, at least when it comes to the company’s efforts to roll out its Dojo supercomputer. As per a graphic that was shared on Twitter, the start of Dojo production is expected to begin in July 2023.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, Tesla has launched several accounts for its different projects. These included a dedicated account for Tesla Energy, as well as Tesla Charging. More recently, EV enthusiasts observed that a dedicated account for Tesla AI had also been created.

Our multi-modal neural networks are already in customer vehicles—these networks take in arbitrary modalities such as camera videos, maps, navigation, IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), GPS etc. pic.twitter.com/uPRQDkgcA5 — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) June 21, 2023

As part of its first thread, the Tesla AI account discussed how the company is building the foundational models for autonomous robots. The account also discussed Tesla’s multi-modal neural networks, which are already deployed in the company’s vehicles. A number of posts also discussed how innovations in AI have paved the way for solutions like auto-labeling.

All of this is enabled by fleet scale auto-labelling. By using video data from multiple trips in the same location, we can reconstruct the entire scene pic.twitter.com/qToT6ssDLU — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) June 21, 2023

The Tesla AI account highlighted that the company trains its models from a large and extremely diverse set of real-world data from its fleet. This data is then trained on large amounts of compute. To illustrate this point, the Tesla AI Twitter account provided a graph predicting the growth of the company’s compute over the coming months.

These imagined futures can be action-conditioned to produce different outcomes.



For example, the videos below are generated entirely by the neural network by simply using different prompts pic.twitter.com/ZuJEYcLuZK — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) June 21, 2023

The graphic highlighted several optimistic projections for Tesla’s AI efforts, such as the start of Dojo production in July 2023. Tesla also projected that its compute will be among the top in the world around January 2024. And by October 2024, Tesla expected its compute to hit 100 exaflops.

And will be trained on enormous amounts of compute pic.twitter.com/BsmG9Vse6I — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) June 21, 2023

The deployment of Dojo and the company’s training of its models are crucial portions of Tesla’s efforts to deploy advanced AI to its consumer products. This is extremely important for solutions such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, which are designed to replace human drivers on the road, and Optimus, which is designed to perform tasks that are boring, repetitive, and dangerous.

Tesla AI account teases start of Dojo production next month