Tesla Gigafactory 4's water consumption estimates hint at Model Y and Model 3 output beyond 500k/year

Brandenburg Minister of the Economy Jörg Steinbach has given insight for how the city of Brandenburg will supply water to Gigafactory 4 during its first three phases of construction.

According to a report from Lausitzer Rundschau Online, Steinbach states the first production phase will require water consumption that can be handled by regional companies within Stausberg, Germany. The exact amount of water required for this initial phase is known by the Strausberg-Erkner water association, the party responsible for supply and disposal in the Freienbrink Industrial Park where Gigafactory 4 will be located. The first phase of car manufacturing at Gigafactory 4 will be responsible for building the Model Y crossover.

Gigafactory 4’s second and third production phases will require other sources of water due to the size of the overall operation. This means the electric car manufacturer will have to make arrangements and investments for water suppliers, according to Steinbach. This phase will reportedly see the production of the Model 3 sedan as well.

Considering the water supply estimates for the facility, it appears that Gigafactory 4 has the potential to produce nearly 250,000 cars in its initial phase, according to German media outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. To put this into perspective, Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China, is expected to build 3,000 vehicles per week, or roughly around 156,000 vehicles a year.

In its second phase, the water supply and disposal required by the Gigafactory 4 complex suggests that the facility could produce up to 500,000 vehicles per year. This does not seem to be the endgame for Tesla, however, as a third phase was also hinted at in the recent report. Based on the amount of water that is expected to be used by the facility in Phase 3, it appears that Gigafactory 4 could actually be capable of producing up to 750,000 vehicles per year. That’s far above what Tesla’s Fremont factory is able to accomplish at its current setup today.

A spokesperson stated that Tesla still has work to do with the German government’s environmental organizations before any arrangements with water distributors are set into stone. Tesla reportedly reached an agreement with local government officials earlier this month to begin working on the initial construction phases of the European production plant in January 2020 after announcing the company’s decision to build its next Gigafactory in Berlin at the Golden Steering Wheel awards last month.

The entire Gigafactory 4 complex will feature production, logistics, and design buildings is set to be built on 300 hectares of land Tesla is intending to buy soon. Steinbach stated the project is on time and that the removal of trees is expected to be completed by mid-March. Tesla has stated they will re-plant three times the number of trees in Brandenburg the company is required to cut down to make way for Gigafactory 4.