Tesla Gigafactory Berlin will establish “major beachhead” in Europe: analyst

By

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently published a note discussing the importance of Gigafactory Berlin’s final environmental approval for Tesla’s expansion in the future. According to the analyst, a “major overhang” has been removed from Tesla after German authorities finally granted Giga Berlin its final environmental approval.

In his note, Ives recognized that the delays surrounding Giga Berlin have been quite frustrating. It is then quite difficult to stress just how important Gigafactory Berlin will be to Tesla, seeing as it could help the company meet the demand for its vehicles across the globe.

“The red tape and headaches seen around the delays/disputes opening up this flagship European factory has been frustrating for investors to watch unfold as many on the Street were doubting if Giga Berlin ever actually would open.

“We cannot stress the production importance of Giga Berlin to the overall success of Tesla’s footprint in Europe and globally, as the current Rubik’s Cube logistics of producing cars in China at Giga Shanghai and delivering to customers throughout Europe was not a sustainable trend,” Ives wrote.

Ives may very well have a point. Since Gigafactory Shanghai has taken the role of Tesla’s primary vehicle export hub, the facility has adopted a strategy that prioritizes exports during the first half of every quarter. This meant that Giga Shanghai’s vehicle production could only cater to the local Chinese market’s demand during the latter half of a quarter. With Giga Berlin also producing vehicles, the strain experienced by facilities like Giga Shanghai and the Fremont Factory could be significantly alleviated.

Ives highlighted Gigafactory Berlin’s 500,000-vehicle target in his note. “The Berlin factory establishes a major beachhead for Tesla in Europe with potential to expand this factory to production of ~500k vehicles annually with Model Y front and center over the coming 12 to 18 months,” the Wedbush analyst wrote.

Last year, Tesla was able to deliver over 900,000 vehicles, and that’s during a severe supply chain issue, a major chip shortage, a pandemic, and with only two working vehicle production plants. With Gigafactory Berlin, and later on, Gigafactory Texas, also going live later this year, Tesla’s vehicle production capabilities are poised to see a notable improvement. Bullish expectations suggest that the company could hit a run rate of 2 million vehicles per year by the end of 2022.

Wedbush Securities has an “Outperform” rating on TSLA stock, as well as a price target of $1,400 per share.

Disclaimer: I am long TSLA.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected]m to give us a heads up.

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin will establish “major beachhead” in Europe: analyst