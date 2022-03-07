Tesla ramps hiring for Gigafactory Berlin after securing final environmental approval

By

A few days after Tesla secured the final environmental approval for Giga Berlin, the EV manufacturer ramps hiring for its factory in Germany.

A quick search through Tesla’s career page reveals that the company has listed at least 50 new jobs in Grunheide, Brandenburg. The Giga Berlin hiring ramp includes jobs in several categories, like HR, Manufacturing, Operation & Business Support, and Supply Chain. The hiring ramp reveals the job opportunities Giga Berlin has brought and will bring to Grunheide in the future.

Last week, Tesla received environmental approval to produce 500,000 cars per year in Gigafactory Berlin.

“The Tesla settlement is a showcase project. I would like to thank everyone involved for the excellent work. The fact that Tesla now has the approval for the giga factory in its hands was only possible because the work processes of the Brandenburg authorities are very well interlinked. They have shown that they can make large investments. Those interested in relocating can rely on the fast and equally good and legally secure quality of the work,” commented Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach.

Tesla Giga Berlin is expected to attract other companies to Brandenburg while building its local supply chain. So the job opportunities may grow as Tesla increases production.

“This is groundbreaking for further projects. In addition, Tesla is an investor who was willing to take extensive risks and who in turn also contributed to the acceleration. The Tesla factory in Grünheide means that Brandenburg as a business location is perceived much more globally. A whole new value chain for electromobility is developing in the state – and is making Brandenburg a pioneering state. I am firmly convinced that the Tesla project will be formative for our state and will have a pull effect for years to come,” Steinbach added.

Tesla is expected to start Giga Berlin operations with the Model Y. It has already started Model Y test production in Germany, thanks to a pre-approval. The final approval allows Tesla to continue with Giga Berlin construction but does not permit the company to “put the system into operation.” Tesla still needs to meet several ancillary provisions to start Giga Berlin operations.

Tesla Giga Berlin’s final permit included approval for battery cell production, suggesting that 4680 batteries will be produced on site. Gigafactory Texas already produces Model Y units with Tesla’s 4680 cells. Giga Texas Model Y vehicles have been piling up at the factory, waiting for delivery. The hiring ramp hints that Tesla is raring to go.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla ramps hiring for Gigafactory Berlin after securing final environmental approval