Aston Martin teams with Britishvolt to develop high-performance EV batteries

Aston Martin has announced that it is moving forward in its journey to electrification after reaching an agreement to develop high-performance electric vehicle batteries with cell technology company Britishvolt.

Aston Martin and Britishvolt formalized the partnership in a Memorandum of Understanding, a press release from the luxury carmaker states. The collaboration will support Aston Martin’s plans to launch its first EV in 2025. Britishvolt, the UK’s foremost investor in lithium-ion battery cell technologies, will help develop Aston Martin’s EV battery cell, supporting the company’s tradition of on-track performance, while creating an efficient vehicle with range and fast-charging capabilities.

“This powerful collaboration combines Aston Martin’s 109 years of engineering mastery with the expertise of a fast-growing UK technology business,” Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers said. “Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability.”

The companies will jointly research, develop, and industrialize battery packs, including bespoke modules and a battery management system, Aston Martin said. The automaker says it is currently developing alternatives to the internal combustion engine, with the battery partnership with Britishvolt being the next step of the process. It will launch the Valhalla mid-engine plug-in hybrid supercar in 2024. By 2026, each Aston Martin product line will have an electrified option, with its core portfolio being fully electrified by 2030. Aston Martin plans to leverage its close relationship with Mercedes-Benz to help with the development of its electric powertrains.

“Supplementing the close strategic relationship with our shareholder Mercedes-Benz AG, this partnership provides Aston Martin with additional access to technology and skills to broaden our electrification options,” Moers said. “We are proud to be partnering with a UK-based, low-carbon battery manufacturer as part of our ambition to be a leading sustainable ultra-luxury business, with a commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative Net-Zero standard.”

Along with the new strategic partnership with Britishvolt, Aston Martin hired 176 new engineers in 2021 to assist in the complete transition to electric powertrains. Bringing on specialists in EV development, software, and electrical systems to spearhead Aston Martin’s EV transition will only see the company maintain the legendary status of its brand. In this luxury, high-performance sector, Aston Martin will battle with Lamborghini and Ferrari, whose EV expectations are also expected to combine ultra-luxurious vehicles with sustainably-sourced powertrains.

