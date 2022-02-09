Tesla Gigafactory Berlin approval delays push back production start to mid-March: rbb24

By

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin could get the official green light to begin production in mid-March, a new report from Brandenburg news outlet rbb24 suggests.

The report suggests Tesla will not receive approval to begin production until mid-March at the earliest as the plant is still awaiting approval. The approval has been delayed on several occasions, most recently for the still ongoing safety precaution examinations that are being performed.

Tesla has reportedly changed quantities of certain chemicals, which may be a holdup in the process. Additionally, officials have not discussed plans for wastewater cleanup (via rbb24, Google Translate):

Tesla had repeatedly changed quantities of toxic chemicals that could leak in accidents. The officials also have yet to assess Tesla’s plans for cleaning up wastewater. Only then can the plant receive the necessary pemits.” Finally, Tesla has still not received an operating license, which will be granted after the plant receives approval. Tesla planned to start initial production at Giga Berlin last Summer, but several delays in the bureaucratic process, and lawsuits, withheld the factory’s ultimate approval.

Tesla executives admitted during the Q3 2021 Earnings Call that they did not expect either Gigafactory Berlin or Gigafactory Texas to begin production by the end of 2021. Instead, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn stated that expectations were to have each factory up and running in early 2022. During the recently held Q4 2021 Earnings Call, CEO Elon Musk stated that both factories were awaiting approval from various government agencies to begin production. However, it sounded as if the Texas factory was closer to production than the Berlin plant.

Production has already started at both factories, but Tesla cannot deliver any of the vehicles until the factories receive certain approvals. For example, Tesla is waiting on the final certification of the Model Y in Texas, which appears to be one of the final steps before the company can actually start shipping cars.

In regards to approvals at the Berlin factory, the meeting to discuss the Eggersdorf waterworks, which received approval to pump more water, has been delayed once again. Brandenburg State Environment Minister Axel Vogel recently stated that approved increased water pumping rates were not affecting drinking water quality or Tesla’s water supply.

