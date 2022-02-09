Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, Hyundai Ioniq 5 land on AutoTrader’s ‘Best New Cars for 2022’

By

Three of the electric automotive sector’s newest additions have landed on AutoTrader’s list of “Best New Cars for 2022.” The Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T, two of the EV sector’s freshest pickups, along with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV, landed on the list, which featured the twelve best vehicles based on a team of experts “who collectively tested and ranked new models using a range of criteria.”

AutoTrader said in its release of the list that with so many great and competitive options on the market today, car buying is more confusing than ever. As the industry is beginning to shift toward a more pivotal role for electric cars, the list hand selects the twelve most competitive choices based on over 300 options.

“While electric vehicles, driver-assist technology, and fun, efficient, affordable gasoline-powered cars aren’t necessarily new things for car shoppers, the sheer amount of choices drivers now have really stands out as new for 2022,” Executive Editor for Autotrader Brian Moody said. “Automakers are building a wider variety of vehicle types with each passing year. A great example is electric vehicles – now there are many good all-electric cars in a variety of prices, shapes and sizes. In fact, one-third of our Best New Cars list this year is made up of electric vehicles, and two of those are trucks.”

Ford F-150 Lightning

Perhaps the most anticipated EV release of this year will be the Ford F-150 Lightning. As the electric pickup sector begins to heat up with recent releases from GMC and Rivian, Ford, the undisputed leader of the American pickup truck sector, will have its say in what the best electric truck will be later this year. Deliveries are slotted for Spring 2022, and Ford opened the Order Bank for customers to finalize their trim packages in January. AutoTrader says:

“Combining the popularity of the F-150 pickup with the capability off an all-electric vehicle creates a real winner. With Ford’s Intelligent Backup Power, over-the-air software updates, and 11 power outlets available, this version of the F-150 is the perfect tool for both consumers and contractors. Bonus points for the large ‘Frunk.'”

Rivian R1T

Rivian’s initial vehicle, the R1T pickup, technically started deliveries last year. However, 2022 is where the truck will really make its mark as the young and scrappy Rivian begins to ramp production of the R1T at its plant in Normal, Illinois. Rivian is backed by Amazon, which means their cash flow is basically limitless and they have backing from several other notable companies. The R1T is really the perfect outdoor truck as Rivian’s whole goal was to cater to those who love to adventure. AutoTrader says:

“Pickups and SUVs have been a sort of blind spot when it comes to electric vehicles, as their size and weight (and often the demands placed on trucks) make them poor candidates for all-electric power. But now, Rivian has opened that door. Like Tesla, Rivian isn’t a long-standing legacy automaker, yet it has created a very compelling electric vehicle that looks good and performs well. The Rivian R1T isn’t a concept or plan or a “someday” electric truck – it is here now making its way into consumers’ hands, and it is very good.”

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai is not necessarily too discussed in the EV sector, but the Ioniq 5 is certainly a vehicle worth talking about. The company has plenty of plans to expand its electrification footprint across the world. In 2028, Hyundai plans to have at least six new electric vehicles on the market in India. However, the company has discussed hydrogen technology as a possible route on several occasions, a move that many pure-EV enthusiasts will challenge on any occasion. AutoTrader says:

“Electric vehicles have matured beyond just traditional gasoline cars fitted for electric powertrains later in life. Now, cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are purpose-built EVs designed to be electric from the very beginning. This matters because when you eliminate the need for a large gas tank and delete a huge chunk of metal from between the two front wheels, the designer is freer to make dramatically different choices in terms of the car’s overall look, interior space and technology. And our editors like the way the Ioniq 5 looks.”

The full list is available here.

