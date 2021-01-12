Tesla Gigafactory Berlin partner talks ‘prestige,’ operations as early as June 2021

ATN Hölzel GmbH, an application and automation technology firm from Oppach, Germany, recently described how a contract with Tesla for its Gigafactory Berlin project is something that invokes “prestige.” The firm also hinted at a potential target date for Gigafactory Berlin’s operations, which is quite aggressive in its own right.

In a statement to MDR Sachsen, ATN spokesman Ronny Gutte noted that the company would be building the automation line for several window bonding systems for Gigafactory Berlin. This should be in line with the firm’s expertise, considering that the ATN specializes in automated bonding, sealing, and foaming technologies.

#GigaBerlin

The next 🇩🇪 company got the contract from Tesla

-ATN Hölzel GmbH- will build the automation line for several window bonding systems in the Giga.

"a project at the pioneer of electromobility also has prestige character"

Company spokesman says.https://t.co/9DSu0O4XoR — @GF4Tesla 🇩🇪 🏗️🏗️.build #GigaBerlin. (@Gf4Tesla) January 11, 2021

Quite interestingly, Gutte remarked that ATN’s automation systems in Gigafactory Berlin are expected to go into operation as early as June, and they are quite unique. “We start on a white sheet of paper,” the spokesperson remarked. Considering that ATN seemingly plays a part in the electric car maker’s vehicle manufacturing process, the idea of the Made-in-Germany Model Y entering production sometime this year seems feasible.

Tesla is a largest automaker by market cap today, and the company is among the most prolific in the electric vehicle transition. With this in mind, Gutte noted that ATN is now looking to expand its workforce to allow the company to meet the demands of Tesla and its expansive electric vehicle factory expansion. “The goal is always permanent cooperation,” Gutte noted.

This goal seems to be well within reach for the Germany-based application and automation technology firm. This is not the first time that ATN was tapped by Tesla, after all, as the company had already provided its services for the electric car maker’s US plant in the past. Gutte also noted that apart from Gigafactory Berlin, ATN is also poised to deploy its technology in a new US-based facility. While not disclosed, this plant would likely be Gigafactory Texas, which is expected to produce vehicles like the Model Y and the highly-anticipated Cybertruck.

Overall, Gutte remarked that its contact with Tesla is an exciting endeavor, especially considering the American firm’s place in the EV transition. “Although Tesla is still one of our smaller customers, a project with the pioneer of electric mobility also has a little prestige character. Tesla works a little differently as a young automobile manufacturer than our regular customers in the automotive sector. This makes the work exciting and we look forward to the projects,” the spokesperson said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us for news tips. Just send a message to tips@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.