Tesla seeking government affairs specialist in Sweden amid union protest

It appears that Tesla is looking to strengthen its legal team in Sweden, with the company posting a job opening for a government affairs specialist for the Nordic region. The new job listing, which was advertised on Tesla’s Careers website, highlighted that the specialist must be someone with “significant experience with Nordic legislative and regulatory advocacy.”

The job opening comes amidst Tesla’s efforts to navigate an ongoing union strike in Sweden. The strike, which was initiated by trade union IF Metall due to Tesla’s lack of a collective agreement, has resulted in a number of issues for the company. Thanks to IF Metall’s protests and sympathy strikes that have reached other countries, Tesla Sweden is currently facing a mountain of disruptions in its business.

Tesla’s job opening for its government affairs specialist is as follows. The position will be based in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Tesla is seeking an all-round Stockholm- or Oslo-based Nordic public policy and business development manager, to join its growing EMEA team. The role is to help ensure that the political, regulatory, and fiscal frameworks in the ‘Nordics’ (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland) support Tesla’s mission, especially by promoting a rapid transition to zero-emission surface transport, and a safe and secure transition to assisted automated driving,” Tesla wrote.

Interestingly enough, the electric vehicle maker highlighted that the selected candidate must have significant experience with Nordic legislative and regulatory advocacy. The company also noted that the candidate must have “a proven track record of getting regulatory changes made in the Nordics.”

The person selected for the position would have a number of responsibilities. Tesla describes them as follows.

Tracking and analyzing relevant legislation and policy proposals in the Nordics that impact electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and electric vehicle charging

Working with European and global Tesla teams to develop policy positions and achieving positive change in the five countries to support Tesla’s mission

Building coalitions within the sustainable transportation and energy communities

Working with other Tesla teams like sales, charging, legal, compliance, homologation product development and engineering, to ensure the best outcomes

It remains to be seen if Tesla’s search for a government affairs specialist signifies a shift in its position on collective bargaining. CEO Elon Musk has personally proven skeptical of unions, though as noted in a Financial Times report, Tesla’s Norwegian boss Axel Tangen informed Norway’s governing Labour Party at parliament that the EV maker has no form of global policy against unions. “Tesla has no form of global policy against organized labor,” he said.

