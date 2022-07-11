Tesla-Hertz partnership expands to sixteen new cities

Tesla’s partnership with Hertz has expanded to sixteen new cities, including Boston, Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Diego, among many others.
Tesla and Hertz struck a non-signed deal late last year that would see 100,000 all-electric vehicles from the Elon Musk-headed company make their way to the rental agency. Since then, Tesla has been fulfilling orders for the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for several months. In January in a statement to Teslarati, Hertz confirmed it was receiving Model 3 units. Hertz also clarified to us that Model Ys were included in the original order, and the 100,000 cars were not specifically Model 3 units.
Hertz says it is ‘actively receiving’ Tesla Model 3 rental cars across the country
Initially, Hertz made its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles available in Atlanta, GA, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Los Angeles, CA, Miami, FL, Orlando, FL, San Francisco, CA, and Washington D.C. Now, sixteen new cities are being added to the company’s locations that have Teslas available for rent:
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Atlanta, Georgia,
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Burbank, California
- Chicago, Illinois
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Co. Mountains, Colorado
- Dallas, Texas
- Denver, Colorado
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Los Angeles, California
- Miami, Florida
- Newark, New Jersey
- New York City, New York
- Orlando, Florida
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Sacramento, California
- San Diego, California
- San Francisco, California
- San Jose, California
- Washington D.C.
Tesla’s partnership with Hertz has also allowed other companies that specialize in sustainable powertrains to obtain deals with the rental agency. Polestar also has a deal for 65,000 units of the Polestar 2. It started deliveries in June.
Polestar begins deliveries of Polestar 2 as part of Hertz Deal
Hertz has not disclosed how many Tesla units it has accepted delivery of since the partnership began, but it seems the numbers are getting somewhat sizeable considering this new expansion of locations. The $4.2 billion deal for 100,000 Tesla vehicles, which was, appears to be helping Hertz offer new, technologically superior electric vehicles, omitting ICE engines from its fleet and encouraging more customers to try an EV.
Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.
I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.