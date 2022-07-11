Tesla-Hertz partnership expands to sixteen new cities

By

Tesla’s partnership with Hertz has expanded to sixteen new cities, including Boston, Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Diego, among many others.

Tesla and Hertz struck a non-signed deal late last year that would see 100,000 all-electric vehicles from the Elon Musk-headed company make their way to the rental agency. Since then, Tesla has been fulfilling orders for the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for several months. In January in a statement to Teslarati, Hertz confirmed it was receiving Model 3 units. Hertz also clarified to us that Model Ys were included in the original order, and the 100,000 cars were not specifically Model 3 units.

Initially, Hertz made its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles available in Atlanta, GA, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Los Angeles, CA, Miami, FL, Orlando, FL, San Francisco, CA, and Washington D.C. Now, sixteen new cities are being added to the company’s locations that have Teslas available for rent:

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Atlanta, Georgia,

Boston, Massachusetts

Burbank, California

Chicago, Illinois

Cincinnati, Ohio

Co. Mountains, Colorado

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Newark, New Jersey

New York City, New York

Orlando, Florida

Phoenix, Arizona

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sacramento, California

San Diego, California

San Francisco, California

San Jose, California

Washington D.C.

Tesla’s partnership with Hertz has also allowed other companies that specialize in sustainable powertrains to obtain deals with the rental agency. Polestar also has a deal for 65,000 units of the Polestar 2. It started deliveries in June.

Hertz has not disclosed how many Tesla units it has accepted delivery of since the partnership began, but it seems the numbers are getting somewhat sizeable considering this new expansion of locations. The $4.2 billion deal for 100,000 Tesla vehicles, which was, appears to be helping Hertz offer new, technologically superior electric vehicles, omitting ICE engines from its fleet and encouraging more customers to try an EV.

