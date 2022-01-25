Hertz says it is ‘actively receiving’ Tesla Model 3 rental cars across the country

By

Hertz said earlier today that it is “actively receiving” Tesla Model 3 rental cars for both its retail and Uber rental fleets after notorious Tesla bear Gordon Johnson reached out for further clarification regarding the availability of the all-electric sedan at LaGuardia Airport.

Johnson, who has shorted Tesla stock for many years and currently holds a “Sell” rating on the automaker’s shares, reached out to Hertz via Twitter to gain clarification regarding Hertz’s Model 3 fleet. “I checked your availability of TSLA Model 3 cars, you know, the ones you had the Tom Brady commercials made on, at La Guardia airport (popular hub), & they are “sold out” all the way thru Oct. ’22 (I didn’t check Nov.). Do you have the cars, or was this simply a pump?” Johnson asked. It is not uncommon for Johnson to be especially bearish when speaking of Tesla, as his most recent price target for the stock was $67. At the time of writing, Tesla shares (NASDAQ: TSLA) traded at $926.79.

Hertz replied and clarified that Model 3s are currently unavailable at LaGuardia Airport, but that the company is “actively receiving Tesla deliveries across the country for both our retail and Uber rental fleets and have availability in several markets as part of our phased national rollout.”

Thanks for reaching out Gordan. We don’t have availability at LaGuardia but we are actively receiving Tesla deliveries across the country for both our retail and Uber rental fleets and have availability in several markets as part of our phased national rollout. — Hertz (@Hertz) January 25, 2022

Johnson looked for more clarification on where Tesla rentals are currently available through Hertz. A dedicated Tesla rental attendant through Hertz told Johnson that units are available in Florida, which was the first state to receive Model 3s. Additionally, he added that the attendant said cars are not available or in Hertz’s system in California, Ohio, Texas, and New York.

Hertz signed a $4.2 billion deal for 100,000 Tesla Model 3s in October. The partnership was never made official, however, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said just days after the announcement of the Hertz-Tesla partnership that no contract had been signed yet. “Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to customers,” Musk added.

There has been no word on how many Teslas have been delivered to Hertz as of January 25. Additionally, neither Hertz nor Tesla have officially released any shareholder communications that would indicate the two companies have a signed agreement for vehicles. Teslarati did not receive an immediate response to our request for comment from Hertz.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected]

Hertz says it is ‘actively receiving’ Tesla Model 3 rental cars across the country