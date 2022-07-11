Nikola Corp. will announce Q2 Earnings on August 4

By

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced today that it will report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The call will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET, or 6:30 a.m. PT.

In one of the more dramatic turnarounds in terms of an electric vehicle maker in recent memories, Nikola has gone from nearly bankrupt and in a tough situation surrounding its former CEO and founder, to delivering several Tre BEVs while balancing over 500 orders for additional units.

“During the first quarter, we reached a significant milestone with the start of serial production for the Nikola Tre BEV at our Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility and are currently delivering saleable trucks to dealers for customer deliveries,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said during the Q1 Earnings report. “We look forward to scaling production and delivering 300 – 500 production vehicles to customers this year.”

In Q2, Nikola also revealed it has plans to produce its own battery packs in the future, and the Nikola Tre won eligibility into the New York Truck Voucher Incentive, which gives companies $185,000 in discounts if they choose a sustainable powertrain for their fleet.

Nikola will reveal its delivery and production figures for Q2 when the Earnings Call takes place on August 4.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is not a NKLA Shareholder.

