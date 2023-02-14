Tesla highlights advantages of its Scheduled Departure feature

By

Tesla does not utilize traditional advertisements, but the company employs marketing strategies. Among these are videos highlighting some of its vehicles’ key features and functions. These include otherwise minor features like Scheduled Departure.

And recently, Tesla posted a new video on its official YouTube channel showcasing the advantages of its vehicles’ Scheduled Departure feature. This allows Teslas to have a set time when they are ready to be driven.

This means that prior to the Scheduled Departure time, a Tesla would calculate when it needs to start preconditioning its battery and how it could optimize its charging. This ensures that charging is completed before the vehicle’s set departure time.

The feature also preheats the cabin, steering wheels, and vehicle seats. This is very convenient, and it ensures that drivers and passengers are as comfortable as possible as soon as they enter the car.

Tesla highlighted how easy it was to use Scheduled Departure in its recently shared video. “Set your departure time in the Tesla app. With Scheduled Departure, your vehicle charges during off-peak hours, keeping your charge high and your electricity bill low. It also pre-heats your cabin, steering wheel, and seats,” Tesla noted.

Comments on Tesla’s recently shared video suggest that Scheduled Departure is a very welcome and appreciated feature, with some EV owners stating that the function is extremely useful during the winter. “Waking up on a cold day and seeing all your neighbors pouring water and blasting their fans whilst the Tesla is fully melted and warm before you even get out of bed is literally a life-changing feature. Thank you, Tesla,” one EV owner wrote.

Here’s how to use Scheduled Departure as per Tesla’s official website.

“When Scheduled Departure is displayed, touch Schedule to set a daily time when you want Model 3 to be ready to drive. Specify a time, then touch Settings to enable one or both of the following departure features. When plugging in with Off-Peak Charging enabled, the vehicle briefly draws power (you may hear clicking) to calculate the necessary charging start time.

“After you’ve specified your desired settings, touch Set. The touchscreen displays your scheduled departure time.

“Preconditioning warms the Battery for improved performance and ensures a comfortable cabin climate at your set departure time.”

Watch Tesla’s video on its Scheduled Departure feature below.

