GM CEO Mary Barra is one of the 2023 Automotive Hall of Fame’s inductees

General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra has joined an incredibly exclusive club. As per recent reports, Barra has been inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame, together with five other people that have influenced the auto industry.

The Automotive Hall of Fame explained its selection of the GM CEO in the following section.

“Mary Barra became the first woman CEO in the automotive industry in 2014. Barra navigated GM through the ignition switch recall, established gender equity and equal pay, and is viewed as one of today’s most inspirational leaders. As Chairman and CEO of General Motors, Barra envisions a world with zero crashes, to save lives; zero emissions, so future generations can inherit a healthier planet; and zero congestion, so customers get back a precious commodity – time,” the Automotive Hall of Fame noted.

Joining Mary Barra in the list of 2023 Automotive Hall of Fame awardees are Takeo Fujisawa, one of Honda’s most recognized leaders; Fred Bauer, a serial entrepreneur who built two companies that advanced the automotive components industry; McKinley Thompson, the first African American industrial designer; Juan Manuel Fangio, one of the greatest drivers in the history of motorsports; and Larry Wood, who is widely known as Mr. Hot Wheels.

Barra, as well as her fellow inductees, will be formally inducted in a ceremony on July 20, 2023, at The Fillmore Detroit. It should be noted that the six inductees that are known today are not the final list of awardees for this year. Additional inductees are still expected to be announced in Spring 2023.

Automotive Hall of Fame President Sarah Cook noted that this year’s inductees include a number of admirable individuals, some of whom are innovators and leaders that have affected the automotive industry as a whole.

“This year’s class of inductees continues to recognize the breadth of contributions to this industry. This group includes trailblazing innovators and leaders who have left an impact globally on the automotive industry and we couldn’t be more pleased to recognize their achievements and welcome them into the Hall of Fame,” Cook said.

