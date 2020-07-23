Former Tesla VP of Engineering joins Electric Supercar company Rimac

Croatian car manufacturer Rimac Automobili has officially appointed former Vice President of Engineering at Tesla Chris Porritt to the role of Chief Technology Officer.

Porritt has career experience through three different decades and has held numerous roles with other luxury automakers. After a 16 year tenure as Chief Engineer at Aston Martin where he held a significant role in developing the One-77 hypercar and the V12 Vantage Zagato.

In 2013, Porritt moved from Aston Martin’s base in the United Kingdom to Silicon Valley to work for an up and coming automaker (at the time) called Tesla. He took on the role of VP of Vehicle Engineering at the electric automaker. One of Porritt’s main projects while serving for Tesla was combating range loss while driving the Model S in colder climates. Still, he also contributed to internal capabilities like crash testing and the installment vehicle assessment facilities.

He left Tesla to work for Apple in January 2016, where his LinkedIn account states he was apart of the Special Projects Group.

Now, Porritt joins Rimac to help develop the company’s fleet of supercars and their internal tech.

“The opportunity to join Rimac Automobili is an engineer’s dream,” Porritt said.

Mate Rimac, the founder of the automaker, is excited about Porritt’s presence on the team. “I had concerns that people with great industry experience would not be a fit for our culture and company spirit. However, as a car enthusiast through and through, who gets the “hands dirty” himself, Chris fit right in from the first moment. We share the same mindset: we want to develop cars that raise the bar, are fun and great quality.”

Rimac founder Mate Rimac and Chris Porritt. (Credit: Rimac)

According to a company press release, Rimac is focused heavily on the launch of its latest supercar, which is code-named C_Two. 150 units of the car will be hand-built on a recently installed production line in Croatia starting next year. For now, the company continues to develop and design the parts of the car ahead of the initial production push in 2021.

“Since nearly every key component is designed and built in-house by Rimac, this gives us freedom to create something that’s unlike anything else that has been done before in the Hypercar world,” Porritt added.

In terms of the C_Two, Porritt’s expertise from his previous experience at Aston Martin and Tesla should be invaluable to the Rimac team. Additionally, his work at Apple could translate to increased effectiveness for Rimac’s in-vehicle software infrastructure.

The Rimac C_Two (Credit: Rimac)

“What the team has already achieved with the development of the C_Two thus far is phenomenal, and I look forward to guide the engineering development of future Rimac products that will push the envelope of performance,” he said.

The C_Two is nearly sold out despite its $2 million price tag. It will end up being a direct rival to the next-gen Tesla Roadster by boasting a 0-60 MPH time of just 1.85 seconds, powered by 1,914 horsepower generated by four liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors that are placed at each wheel.