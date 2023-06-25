Tesla gets invitation from Karnataka government to invest

By

Tesla received an invitation to invest from India’s Karnataka government. The local government stated it was an ideal area for Tesla’s expansion in India. The Karnataka government authorities added they would support Tesla and its ventures.

State Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil noted that Karnataka was progressive. He described the Indian state as a hub of innovation and technology, ready to support companies like Tesla or even SpaceX’s Starlink. Patil also noted that Karnataka was focused on developing “Manufacturing 5.0.”

Karnataka seems built for business with 2 international airports, 13 minor ports, 1 major port in Mangaluru, and access to 47 national and 145 state highways. Local Indian investment sites refer to Karnataka as India’s number one service-exporting state.

Past discussions about Tesla coming to India often mentioned the construction of a Tesla Gigafactory India in Karnataka. The Indian state appears to have all the qualities a Tesla Gigafactory would need, including a solar park. Karnataka plans to set up a 2,050 MW Solar Park at Pavagada, one of the world’s top five biggest photovoltaic solar parks, when completed.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to visit India next year. Musk recently sat down with India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in New York.

“I would like to thank PM Modi for his support, and hopefully, we will be able to announce something in the not-too-distant future,” Musk said after the meeting.

