Tesla gets a warm welcome from India’s Minister of Commerce

Over the weekend, Tesla received a warm welcome from India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

“We welcome Tesla and all the other global companies who want to invest and manufacture in India,” commented Goyal.

After speaking about Tesla’s foray into India, the Commerce Minister noted that construction and vehicles were primary contributors to pollution in cities. He assured the public that the Indian government is committed to reducing pollution. Goyal said the government’s encouragement to use electric vehicles was a step towards a cleaner environment across the country.

Goyal is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump soon to discuss bilateral trade deals between India and the United States.

“We will soon start discussing with the Trump administration of the US a strong, powerful economic engagement and a bilateral trade deal which will be the mother of all deals providing huge opportunities for Indians and Americans to work together and complement each other’s strengths in this very turbulent world,” India’s Commerce Minister said during the Invest Kerala Global Summit.

