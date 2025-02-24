Tesla posts nearly 30 Dojo jobs and 2 internships

By

Tesla recently posted nearly 30 jobs and 2 internships related to Dojo. Most of the Tesla Dojo positions are in Palo Alto, California. Tesla posted one Dojo-related job in Texas and another in Colorado.

Tesla is looking for a Sr. DFT Verification Engineer and Sr. DFT Engineer in Austin, Texas. The Dojo team is looking for a Staff Physical Design Engineer in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Besides the two jobs in Texas, Tesla’s Dojo team is also searching for a few people to fill senior positions in Palo Alto, California, including a Sr. Site Reliability Engineer, Sr. Design Verification Engineer, and Sr. Firmware Engineer.

Tesla also wants to welcome interns to the Dojo team for the summer of 2025. The company is specifically looking for Performance Modeling Engineers and future Technical Program Managers.

Performance Modeling Engineer Internship Description

This position is expected to start around May 2025 and continue through the Summer term (approximately August 2025) or into Fall 2025 if available and there is an opportunity to do so. We ask for a minimum of 12 weeks, full-time and on-site, for most internships. Our internship program is for students who are actively enrolled in an academic program. Recent graduates seeking employment after graduation and not returning to school should apply for full-time positions, not internships.

International Students: If your work authorization is through CPT, please consult your school on your ability to work 40 hours per week before applying. You must be able to work 40 hours per week on-site. Many students will be limited to part-time during the academic year.

Location: Palo Alto, CA

As an intern on the Dojo Performance Modeling team, you will play an integral part in efficiently running Tesla’s neural networks on our in-house custom-silicon supercomputer system. You will be involved in tasks like running ML benchmarks to analyze and debug performance bottlenecks, develop new tests and build the infrastructure to automate these processes. We are looking for a motivated engineering student that is excited by the work Tesla is doing in pushing the envelope of real-world AI. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in computer architecture, analytical and cycle-based simulation, and AI workloads, with a passion for high-performance computing and complex systems modeling.

Performance Modeling Engineer Responsibilities

Develop and validate microarchitecture simulations of a massively parallel machine for AI training, including system architecture, core architecture, memory hierarchy, and interconnects.

Write, debug, and maintain robust infrastructure code for validating the Dojo performance.

Create and maintain performance dashboards on the Dojo system.

Collaborate with architects and engineers to understand the requirements of the simulation and ensure that it accurately models the behavior of the system.

Develop and maintain software frameworks and tools to support testing and deployment.

Participate in code reviews, testing, and debugging to ensure high-quality software.

Technical Program Manager (DOJO & AI Hardware) Internship Description

This position is expected to start around May 2025 and continue through the Summer term (approximately August 2025) or into Fall 2025 if available and there is an opportunity to do so. We ask for a minimum of 12 weeks, full-time and on-site, for most internships. Our internship program is for students who are actively enrolled in an academic program. Recent graduates seeking employment after graduation and not returning to school should apply for full-time positions, not internships.

International Students: If your work authorization is through CPT, please consult your school on your ability to work 40 hours per week before applying. You must be able to work 40 hours per week on-site. Many students will be limited to part-time during the academic year.

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Technical Program Manager (DOJO & AI Hardware) Internship Responsibilities

Currently pursuing a degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science Engineering, or a related field

Prior program management experience or managing a team, such as FSAE, Hyperloop, etc

Desired to be proficient in Microsoft Office, JIRA, Confluence, and Git

Experience in leading teams and proven ability to drive initiatives to conclusion

