Tesla Insurance expanding to Maryland next

The Maryland Insurance Administration told Teslarati that the Balboa Insurance Company changed its name to Tesla Insurance earlier this year, hinting at the service’s arrival in Maryland.

Documents from the Maryland Insurance Administration reveal that the primary address for Tesla Insurance in the MD is Fremont, CA 94538, and its main website is the EV manufacturer’s main page. Tesla Insurance in Maryland deals with insurance related to casualty, health, marine, wet marine and transportation, property and marine, surety, and vehicle liability.

Another document from the Maryland Insurance Administration shows that Tesla has also filed for a Tesla Property & Casuality, Inc, previously Meritplan Insurance Company. The company’s main address is also listed at Fremont, CA 94538. It deals with insurance related to casualty, health, property and marine, surety, and vehicle liability.

As of this writing, Tesla Insurance is available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia. Tesla Insurance added Virginia, Colorado and Oregon last quarter.

Tesla owners can buy Tesla Insurance via the company’s mobile app. It is available for current and new Tesla owners. The company’s insurance also offers coverage for non-Tesla vehicles for Tesla owners. In California, non-Tesla owners can purchase Tesla Insurance.

At the Q1 2022 earnings call, Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn said Tesla Insurance was received positively by customers.

“And so, we’re quite encouraged by [the positive reception of Tesla Insurance]. And we’re working as quickly as we can to get to 80% of customers having access to a Tesla Insurance product by the end of this year in the United States, at which point we’ll pivot our attention to expansion outside of the U.S,” said Kirkhorn at the last Tesla earnings call.

“The other thing I’ll say on insurance is with these three new states [Virginia, Colorado and Oregon], the model is different because we are now the underwriter, and we are also now holding the risk,” he added. “And so, with those states, we are a fully vertically integrated provider of insurance from systems and financials. With respect to the financials of the program, it’s still very early. And so, as the program gets more scale, happy to share more information on that.”

Tesla Insurance expanding to Maryland next