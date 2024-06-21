Tesla internships look to be available once again after EV maker canceled them

By

Tesla internships are available once again, with some being offered for this Summer and others for the Fall.

The postings come just two months after the company decided to no longer offer positions to college students who had already secured work for Tesla for the Summer.

In May, Tesla made the decision to eliminate internship positions for Summer 2024 as part of a major effort to scale back its headcount.

Several students spoke about their experience with the unexpected cancelation, with one even stating he received flight information from Tesla less than three hours before receiving another message that the internship was not being offered any longer.

It appears Tesla is easing its way back into offering internships, as both Summer and Fall positions are available.

For the Summer, Tesla is only offering internships for Service Technician Trainees. The positions are available across the U.S.

Meanwhile, Fall positions vary. Tesla is offering two Cell Engineering internships, one in Louisville, Colorado, and the other in Palo Alto, California. There are also Firmware Engineering, Architecture, Product Security, and Embedded Software Engineer internships available, among various others.

In total, Tesla is offering 18 internships for the Fall and 75 Service internships for the Summer.

Each of these internships vary in terms of compensation. However, several positions offer around $50 per hour on the high-end; a good starting salary for an internship position.

Along with internships, Tesla has plenty of full-time positions available as it is starting to rehire some of its workforce. CEO Elon Musk’s strategy in terms of layoffs is interesting and was outlined in a recent biography. If Tesla is not short-staffed in certain areas of its business, it did not eliminate enough positions.

