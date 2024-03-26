Italian officials reach out to Tesla for potential truck and van production: report

By

A recent report from Italy has emerged suggesting that the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (Mimit) is making some progress in its dialogue with several automotive companies. Among the most notable carmakers that the Italian ministry is reportedly communicating with is electric vehicle maker Tesla, arguably the world’s leader in electric cars.

As noted in a report from Italian economic-political-financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, industry sources have noted that in recent weeks, Mimit has deepened its talks with a possible new automotive producer. The report noted that the most serious contacts so far is reportedly with Elon Musk’s Tesla. Discussions reportedly involve a potential Italy-based facility that would produce electric trucks or vans. The discussions have reportedly been ongoing since last summer.

Apart from Tesla, Mimit is reportedly also looking at potential investments from three Chinese automakers — BYD, Great Wall, and Chery. Discussions with Chery have reportedly entered a more advanced stage in the previous month, with Mimit officials reportedly conducting inspections in former industrial areas as potential sites for the Chinese automaker’s Italy-based facility.

While neither Tesla nor its executives have confirmed any plans for Italy, this is not the first time that reports have emerged stating that country officials are attempting to secure an investment from the premier EV maker. In late February alone, Italy Industry Minister Adolfo Urso noted that Rome had been in touch with Tesla for months. At the time, Urso also proved quite optimistic about the prospect of Italy attracting key automakers. “We’re having positive feedback,” he said.

As noted in a previous Reuters report, Italy is looking to produce at least 1.3 million vehicles a year, comprised of one million passenger cars and 300,000 vans. Stellantis, which includes brands like Fiat and Alfa Romeo, currently stands as Italy’s sole major automaker, though the company’s domestic output in 2023 was not enough to meet the country’s automotive goals. “We are aware that it is impossible for Stellantis alone to reach the target of one million cars produced in Italy,” Urso previously noted.

