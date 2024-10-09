By

Tesla just fixed a four-year-old bug with Full Self-Driving visualization, a member of the AI and FSD team confirmed on X.

The fix has refined the FSD visualization feature, as many owners who utilize the semi-autonomous driving assistance feature are noticing smoother operation:

Previous versions of the visualization saw other vehicles act “jittery” and appear to almost vibrate. The movement was not quite as smooth as many would expect.

In past versions, the cars in other lanes would jump, rotate, and do a handful of other movements that were obviously not true representations of what they were doing on the road.

Ashok Elluswamy, the Director of Tesla’s Autopilot Software, confirmed the automaker resolved the issues with the FSD visualization after the team recognized a bug that had been present in the software for several years:

“Because we fixed a four year old bug in the rendering!”

The improvements rolled out with Tesla’s Full Self-Driving version 12.5.6, which replaced over 300,000 lines of explicit C++ code, Not a Tesla App said.

FSD visualization is a key feature in the company’s self-driving suite, as it illustrates the surroundings of the vehicle, helping paint a full-fledged picture of vehicles and even pedestrians that are nearby.

The feature has undergone so many improvements in the past few years. It has become a super impressive part of the FSD suite, especially as it rolled out pedestrian illustrations a few years back:

The improvement, although a relatively small one, certainly improves how it operates and takes away what is a very annoying visual with vehicles being “buggy,” for lack of a better word.

The focus is now turning to Tesla’s next project, however, which is the Robotaxi unveiling that will take place tomorrow night from Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles.

