Edmunds backtracks on ‘Tesla Killer’ narrative amid Cadillac LYRIQ unveiling

By now, the lead that Tesla enjoys in the electric vehicle market is so notable that the idea of “Tesla Killers” from legacy automakers has become quite difficult to justify. This has not stopped some publications from pursuing such a narrative, of course. But sometimes, “Tesla Killer” narratives, much like the vehicles that they represent, have a tendency to fizzle out.

General Motors’ luxury brand, Cadillac, recently unveiled its latest all-electric vehicle, the LYRIQ. A midsize SUV that’s expected to be priced somewhere in the $70,000 range, the LYRIQ is filled to the brim with the best that GM could offer. It’s projected to have a range of at least 300 miles from the company’s “Ultium” batteries, it’s fitted with the company’s Autopilot-rivaling SuperCruise feature, and it’s equipped with augmented reality heads-up display functions.

It was then no surprise that leading up to its unveiling, popular automotive resource Edmunds decided to revive the “Tesla Killer” narrative on social media. To be fair, this was quite characteristic of the publication, seeing as it did the same thing when the Porsche Taycan was unveiled last year. The agency seemed to follow through when the vehicle was unveiled as well, lauding the LYRIQ for its daring cabin design and its stunning interior.

Interestingly enough, Edmunds opted to walk back on its “Tesla Killer” narrative when details of the LYRIQ’s specs and features were released. This became evident when the publication noted that it’s probably best to park the “Tesla Killer” headlines for now, since the LYRIQ would not be available until the winter of 2022. That’s a long way ahead, and that’s a lot of time for companies like Tesla to push their tech even further.

YOU were the ones calling it a Tesla killer this morning! — Nick Howard//Black Lives Matter (@nickwhoward) August 7, 2020

Edmunds’ humorous about-face aside, the LYRIQ does seem to be an honest-to-goodness effort towards electrification on GM’s part. The LYRIQ may be designed with somewhat polarizing lines and an equally questionable grill, but it’s hard not to be impressed by the vehicle’s feature set and tech. SuperCruise, for example, is arguably the one legitimate competitor to Autopilot available today, and the LYRIQ’s HUD is something that Tesla is yet to implement on any of its electric cars.

That being said, it is quite interesting to note that Cadillac was quite secretive with some pertinent details about the LYRIQ, such as its price. Edmunds estimates the vehicle will cost somewhere in the $70,000 range, which would make it more expensive than the Model Y but cheaper than the Model X. Cadillac was also quite silent about some of the LYRIQ’s performance specs, such as its acceleration or the power of its electric motors.