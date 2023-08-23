Tesla coming to Kyle, TX Alliance Industrial Park

By

Tesla is coming to Kyle, Texas! The EV manufacturer will occupy several warehouses in Kyle’s Alliance Industrial Park.

Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell recently announced the big Tesla news during his State of the City address. Mayor Mitchell followed up his announcement with a post on Facebook saying: “‘Tesla Kyle‘ is officially a thing.”

Tesla plans to lease buildings at Kyle/35 Logistics Park, which broke ground in June 2022. The Kyle/35 Logistics Park spans 1 million square feet (sq. ft) or more in the Texas Innovation Corridor. The site is for new and expanding businesses—like Tesla—within Hays County.

“I was thinking that over the development of this project that, eventually, potentially, we could get a major Tesla supplier or manufacturer to come and take down the percentage of this site. I’m sad to report that [it] did not happen. What we got instead was Tesla,” said Mayor Mitchel during his announcement.

According to Mayor Mitchell, Tesla plans to lease three of the five buildings in the Park, occupying a little under 1 million square feet. Some sources told The Austin Business Journal that Tesla might lease the entire Park eventually.

The City of Kyle’s website states that the Park comprises five state-of-the-art logistics facilities ranging from 140,000 sq. ft to 475,000 sq. ft.

What Tesla plans to do at Kyle 35/Logistics Park is still unknown. However, the warehouses will likely support Tesla’s operations at Gigafactory Texas, where the Cybertruck is being produced.

Tesla Cybertruck production appears to have gained some traction as more and more of Elon Musk’s EV pickup trucks are sighted on car carriers, on the road, and even filming in Iceland.

