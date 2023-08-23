Tesla exec joins battery recycling startup Redwood Materials

By

Battery recycling startup Redwood Materials has welcomed a former Tesla executive as its new Chief Technology Officer. In an announcement on LinkedIn, Colin Campbell, who has served as Tesla’s Vice President of Powertrain Engineering, stated that he would now be working at Redwood Materials.

Redwood Materials is based in Carson City, Nevada, and it was founded by the Tesla co-founder, former Chief Technology Officer, and now Board Member J.B. Straubel. The startup is focused on battery recycling, with Straubel noting in the past that Redwood is aiming to create a circular battery supply chain, where materials used in the production of batteries are all recycled and used again in the production of new cells.

Such a goal was highlighted by Campbell in his LinkedIn announcement. While capping off his 17-year tenure at Tesla, Campbell noted that he was grateful for the electric vehicle maker for providing him with a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

“At Redwood, I will continue to work on electrification — but this time, ensuring broad EV and clean energy adoption by solving problems further upstream! Redwood’s mission is to create a circular battery supply chain, localizing the current fragmented system by creating critical battery components at scale in the US for the first time — and from an ever-increasing amount of recycled content.

“I’m humbled and excited to join, learn from, lead, and grow a team that, while still in the first chapter, has already accomplished so much! This team is innovating across chemical, mechanical, electrical, and systems engineering – the future at Redwood is very exciting!” Campbell wrote.

Campbell is not the only Tesla veteran among Redwood’s ranks. Others include operating chief Kevin Kassekert, who served as the Vice President of people and places at Tesla. CNBC has noted that over 120 people that work at Redwood Materials were previously employed by the electric vehicle maker.

While Redwood operates as a separate company from Tesla, the two companies seem to keep a close relationship with each other. Last year, Redwood’s official X (then Twitter) handle announced that its Battery Materials Campus 1 facility in Northern Nevada would be supplying Gigafactory Nevada with recycled battery materials.

