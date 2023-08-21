Tesla Cybertruck promo filming hints at looming launch

By

Tesla was recently spotted filming a promotional video of the Cybertruck cruising through Iceland glacier.

Netizens spotted the Cybertruck with a film crew, presumably hired by Tesla to film a promo reel. The filming of a Cybertruck promo reel has led many to speculate that Tesla’s post-apocalyptic-inspired pickup truck will launch soon.

As with all the official launches and first deliveries of Tesla’s new vehicles, the company plans to hold a celebratory event. The company usually releases many new videos and pictures of the new Tesla EV during its launch events. The film crew in Iceland could be filming one of the videos showcased at the Tesla Cybertruck’s launch event.

Elon Musk shared some information about the Cybertruck in the last TSLA earnings call. He mentioned that Tesla has paid some attention to the exterior dimensions of the Cybertruck. Musk noted that the Tesla Cybertruck is the first four-door pickup with a bed over six-foot long that can still fit in a 20-foot garage. The company specifically made it a point to focus on the cabin’s size and functionality.

“So, it’s just what you’re trying to get right in the middle of the Goldilocks zone, not too big, not too small, and then really maximize the the utility of the volume. And we can’t wait to start delivering it later this year,” said Elon Musk.

Musk has hinted that Tesla has equipped the Cybertruck with a ton of new technology, making it challenging to estimate how smoothly the pickup’s production ramp will move. However, Tesla seems determined to deliver the first Cybertrucks by the end of 2023 and steady ramp production throughout 2024.

“Demand is so far off the hook, you can’t even see the hook. So, that’s really not an issue. I do want to emphasize that the Cybertruck has a lot of new technology in it. Like a lot.

“The production ramp will move as fast as the slowest and least likely elements of the entire supply chain and internal production. So, you know, I hope it’s smooth. We’ve got a lot of experience with the production ramps,” commented Elon Musk.

