The Boring Company in talks with Kyle, TX for pedestrian tunnel

The Boring Company (TBC) submitted a proposal for a pedestrian tunnel project in the City of Kyle, Texas.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company submitted a preliminary engineering proposal to the City of Kyle on April 7. The project focuses on the construction of a pedestrian underpass beneath the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR), located south of Kyle Parkway/FM1626. The pedestrian underpass will connect the Plum Creek subdivision and a mixed-use project with destination dining to the east.

According to The Boring Company’s proposal, Kyle’s Railroad Pedestrian Underpass will accommodate multiple modes of transportation, despite its name. Besides pedestrians, the underpass will accommodate electric vehicles and bicycles.

TBC will build its standard 12-foot inner diameter and 13.5-foot outer diameter tunnel for the Kyle pedestrian tunnel project. According to The Boring Company website, its pedestrian tunnels include LED lighting, emergency backup lighting, and a CCTV video system. TBC’s pedestrian tunnels are available in two lengths: 100 feet to 2,500 feet.

The Boring Company’s contract with the City of Kyle was scheduled for approval on Tuesday night, April 19. However, Kyle’s mayor told KXAN news that the staff was requested to postpone the item “while attorney’s finalize details.”

If TBC gets approved, the City of Kyle will pay $50,000 for deliverables, listed below.

$5,000 for a site visit

$20,000 to initiate drilling for geotechnical investigation

$15,000 for Geotechnical Laboratory

$10,000 for a Preliminary Engineering Report and Construction Cost Proposal

The Boring Company has 45 days upon receiving approval to accomplish each deliverable. The city will pay for each deliverable after TBC completes it.

The Boring Company has a few other projects in Texas besides the City of Kyle’s pedestrian underpass. Elon Musk’s tunneling company is also in talks with the City of Austin and San Antonio for potential projects.

Read the The Boring Company’s proposal to the City of Kyle below.

The Boring Company's pedestrian tunnel proposal for the City of Kyle by Maria Merano on Scribd

