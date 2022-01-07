Legendary Tesla Model S high-mileage road warrior is going for its 1 millionth mile

By

When Germany-based Hansjörg Gemmingen purchased his Tesla Model S P85 in 2014, the world was a far different place. Back then, the idea of an all-electric car hitting 1 million kilometers, or better yet, 1 million miles, is something widely considered farfetched. This farfetched scenario is fast becoming a reality today.

As noted by Gemmingen in a recent post on Twitter, his Tesla Model S P85 has now reached a record 1,500,000 kilometers (932,256 miles) in its odometer. That’s far above the 1-million kilometer mark and another step closer to the famed 1 million mile milestone. A million miles is 1,609,344 kilometers, and considering that Gemmingen had added 500,000 kilometers to his Model S’ odometer in just over two years, it would not be surprising if the now-legendary all-electric road warrior ends up hitting the million-mile mark sometime this year.

Gemmingen’s Model S P85 was able to achieve its impressive mileage primarily because it is used as a taxi. This is not the first all-electric car used as a high-mileage vehicle by the Tesla owner, either. Before the Model S, Gemmingen had used an original Tesla Roadster to set some impressive records. To date, the Tesla owner’s original Roadster had achieved over 620,000 kilometers (385,251 miles) on its own. The age of the two vehicles makes their respective accomplishments even more impressive.

When the Tesla Model S P85 hit its 1 million kilometer mark in November 2019, Gemmingen noted that the vehicle experienced its own fair share of challenges. Over the course of its tenure, the legacy Model S had required a battery change at 470,000 km. Three electric motors were worn out on the way to 1 million kilometers as well. These were mostly covered by the vehicle’s warranty, however, making the Tesla’s maintenance costs still reasonably low. It should also be highlighted that Gemmingen’s road warrior is one of Tesla’s older models. Newer versions of the Model S, such as the Model S Long Range, would likely fare far better than the P85.

With less than 68,000 miles left before the 1 million mile barrier is crossed, it seems certain that Gemmingen’s Model S will be setting yet another impressive world record soon. And when it does, it would stand as yet another proof that electric cars — including those that were produced eight years ago — could stand the test of time, all the way up to a million miles, and perhaps even beyond. Gemmingen definitely does not seem to be thinking of stopping his endeavors, and the Model S P85 might still have a lot more fight left in it even after its 1 millionth mile.

