Tesla’s Model Y was the most-registered BEV in Europe last year

Tesla’s Model Y was the most registered battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in Europe in 2024, as shown in data released this week.

After landing the spot for Europe’s top-selling vehicle overall in 2023, the Model Y last year was the most-registered BEV and the fourth-most-registered vehicle overall, according to registration data shared by Jato Dynamics on Monday. The Model Y had 209,214 registrations in the region, marking a 17 percent drop year over year, only falling behind the top-selling Dacia Sandero (268,101), the Renault Clio (216,317) and the Volkswagen Golf (215,715).

Tesla’s Model 3 was the 27th most-registered vehicle with 112,789 units, marking a 12-percent increase year over year. The most registered brands in the index were Volkswagen, Toyota, BMW and Skoda, while Tesla was the 16th most-registered brand overall with 325,449 units registered in 2024.

Other top-selling BEVs on the list included the Volvo EX30 (78,032), the Skoda Enyaq (68,874), and the Volkswagen ID.4 (64,756) and ID.3 (54,531), with total BEV deliveries in the region totaling 1.98 million for a 1 percent drop year over year.

You can see the top 10 most-registered models in Europe in 2024 below, as well as a breakdown of BEV registrations below that.

READ MORE ON BEVS IN EUROPE: Tesla launches crazy Supercharging incentive in Europe for Model Y

In its Q4 2024 earnings update letter, Tesla highlighted that the Model Y was once again the world’s best-selling vehicle in 2024, along with earning the top spot in multiple European countries. The Model Y was named the best-selling vehicle of any type in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The news also comes as Tesla launches its refreshed Model Y design in markets around the world, with the vehicle now featuring lightbar-style headlights and taillights, as well as a number of other small interior and exterior changes. Tesla announced last week that it has started building the new Model Y at all four of its Gigafactories, which are located in Fremont, California, Austin, Texas, Shanghai, China, and Grünheide, Germany.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

