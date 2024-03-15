Tesla finally leans into its vehicles’ American-made nature by flexing Cybertruck and Model Y

By

There is no doubt that Teslas are the most American-made cars on the market today. Cars.com’s 2023 American-made Index proved this, with the Tesla Model Y being the year’s most American-made car and the Model 3, Model X, and Model S taking the list’s No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 spots. However, a significant portion of car buyers in the United States do not know this. In fact, the opposite is sometimes argued.

This was something that automotive legend Jay Leno has brought up in the past. In his recent review of the upgraded Tesla Model 3 alone, Leno mentioned that it’s strange how people typically think that Tesla is not an American-made car. Highlighting this notion is Republican presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump, who recently noted in a CNBC interview that EVs “don’t go far, they cost too much, and they’re all going to be made in China.”

Guess we’ve gotta redouble our customer education and myth-busting efforts in South Florida. https://t.co/dFpYmIZ7Rc — Rohan Patel (@rohanspatel) March 12, 2024

Tesla, for its part, has been spotted initiating a rather interesting advertising campaign to promote its vehicles’ American-made nature. As could be seen in photos that were shared by Tesla North America’s official account on X, the electric vehicle maker has placed a Model Y in a glass container with the words “The best-selling car in the world is made in America.” Interestingly enough, the Model Y in the glass container is being towed by the Cybertruck.

World’s bestselling car is made in America pic.twitter.com/DWyTjsZqdP — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) March 15, 2024

Tesla’s promotion of the Model Y’s sales milestone last year is quite unsurprising. Such a feat, after all, has been widely considered impossible by Tesla critics. Yet as per JATO Dynamics, the Tesla Model Y became the world’s best-selling vehicle with 1.23 million units sold. The Toyota Rav4 came second with 1.07 million units sold, and the Toyota Corolla came in third with 1.01 million units sold.

90% of parts sourced in North America (65% US/CAD, 25% MX) and Manufactured in TX – Cybertruck may tie the #1 spot on the American Made Index. Model Y is also 90% and Manufactured in CA/TX (70% US/CAD, 20% MX sourced) https://t.co/zD1IhRgLmu pic.twitter.com/jsLCkOcpB2 — Wes (@wmorrill3) March 11, 2024

The combination of the Model Y and the Cybertruck is quite interesting. While the Model Y has already been dubbed by Cars.com as the most American-made vehicle in 2023, Tesla employees have estimated that the Cybertruck will likely earn similar accolades. As per Lead Cybertruck Engineer Wes Morrill on X, 90% of the all-electric pickup truck’s parts are sourced from North America. And considering that the Cybertruck is produced in Giga Texas, it has the potential to rank as high as the Model Y in Cars.com’s American-made index.

