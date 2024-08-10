By

Tesla has been granted a license to sell its vehicles in Kentucky, after being previously barred from certain sales due to its direct-to-consumer model being in violation of legislation requiring vehicle sales to be made through a franchised dealership.

While Tesla has been able to sell its vehicles outright in the state, the company has previously been disallowed from leasing vehicles and servicing some vehicles within the state. Now, however, it’s been reported by Tesla Owners of Kentucky that Tesla has gained an official sales license in the state, as can also be seen in a renewed list of automotive dealers posted by the state on Friday.

The list displays Tesla’s address at a service center Louisville, located at 11701 Gateworth Way, and it suggests that the company could build an actual store and service center in the state soon. The restriction has previously prevented Tesla from leasing its vehicles to customers in the state, and they have also had to drive out of state to have their vehicles serviced.

Along with the sales license, Tesla has already begun hiring for a few positions in Louisville on its careers page, including Tesla Sales Advisors, Vehicle Readiness Specialists, Sales Managers, and Service Technicians. Some also say that Tesla is likely to build a store and service center in Lexington within the next few years.

In the past, Tesla has used a number of tactics to get around direct-sales laws in other states, such as in Connecticut, where the electric vehicle (EV) maker partnered with the local Mohegan Indigenous tribe to debut a store on tribal land—making it free from legislation requiring the franchise dealership model for vehicle sales.

Tesla has also launched legal battles against the dealership requirements in some states, including in Louisiana, where it sued the state for trying to prevent warranty repairs.

RELATED:

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla granted license for direct vehicle sales in Kentucky