By

The top executive of General Motors (GM) North America has departed after an eight-month stint in the position, as was reported this week.

GM North America President Marissa West has departed from GM after just eight months in the role, as announced by the company on Friday (via Automotive News). In total, West was with GM for over 16 years, serving in a number of engineering and executive roles since 2008.

“Marissa West, president of North America, has decided to leave GM after more than 20 years with the company,” said Kevin Kelly, a GM spokesperson. “She held numerous leadership roles in engineering, product, and sales in the U.S. and Canada. We are grateful for all of her contributions and wish her the best in her next chapter.”

Upon her promotion to the position, West became the first woman to lead the automaker’s most-profitable market, and she is also the fourth generation within her family to work at GM, after her father, both grandfathers, a grandmother, and her great-grandfather.

“I was always very interested in the product, always very interested in the company,” West said in a previous statement.

West’s role will be absorbed by Rory Harvey, who previously served in the position and was promoted to President of Global Markets. Harvey will take over daily management of the role, effective immediately, according to a statement from GM on Friday.

The news comes as the latest shakeup in GM’s top North American position, representing the third change in about 14 months. Harvey was in the North American operations role from June to December of last year, before he was again promoted to his current position.

“GM is reducing the complexity of our organization to better integrate global markets, move faster, and serve customers around the world,” Kelly added in his statement. “The structural changes we are making will help modernize our end-to-end customer experience and create growth opportunities across our products and services.”

Starting on September 1, GM will also promote Duncan Aldred to the position of Vice President of Commercial Growth Strategies and Operations. He’ll be succeeded by Jaclyn McQuaid, President of GM Europe, in his current position of Vice President of Global for Buick-GMC.

RELATED:

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

GM loses top North America executive after just eight months