Tesla to lose Vice President of People Valerie Capers Workman

Tesla’s Human Resources Department will take a hit next week when Valerie Capers Workman, the company’s Vice President of People, will resign to take on a new role at another company.

Workman has been at Tesla since February 2019, and her LinkedIn page indicates that her post as VP of People for the world’s leading electric car company will conclude at the end of the month.

Bloomberg first reported the story and stated that Workman will join career-placement firm Handshake next week as Chief Legal Officer. Workman confirmed the change in an email to Bloomberg.

Workman has undoubtedly had one of the most tumultuous terms in company history, despite being at Tesla as VP of People for less than two years. In Workman’s time as VP of People for Tesla, her workload included diffusing several notable lawsuits, including that of Owen Diaz. Diaz won a massive $137 million payout in a racial discrimination case based on events that took place at Tesla’s Fremont factory while he was employed by a subcontractor at the plant. Additionally, Workman provided details surrounding Tesla’s handling of the COVID-19 situation in 2020, and factory shutdowns during the pandemic’s peak.

“I am proud of all that I was able to accomplish at Tesla with the support of truly excellent colleagues, especially the People and Legal teams,” Workman said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. She added that she is ready to “pass off the baton in a better place than when I received it,” and that her time at the company made her “confident that I have done this at Tesla with the implementation of so many important programs for employees worldwide.”

Workman held two other positions at Tesla: Associate General Counsel of Compliance from February 2018 to December 2019 and North America Human Resources from December 2019 until July 2020, when she assumed the role as VP of People. “My promotions are illustrative of one of the things I love most about Tesla; here you are never typecast into doing just one thing,” Workman said in a December 2020 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion report.

