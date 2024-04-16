Tesla makes key executive’s departure official in SEC filing

By

Tesla has made the departure of Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino official in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning.

“Andrew Baglino, Senior Vice President, Powertrain and Energy Engineering of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla,”, or the “Company”), resigned from Tesla, effective as of April 14, 2024,” Tesla said in the filing, registered on April 16. “Mr. Baglino served in this position since October 2019, prior to which he served in various engineering positions continuously since joining Tesla in March 2006. Tesla is grateful to Mr. Baglino for his leadership and contributions to our significant innovation and growth over the course of his 18-year career.”

Baglino has been with Tesla since March 2006, when he started as a Firmware/Electrical Engineer on the original Roadster, according to his LinkedIn. He slowly made his way up the corporate ranks, reaching SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering in October 2019.

On Sunday, Baglino resigned from his position, but neither he nor Tesla indicated whether the choice was mutual.

Baglino was not the only high-ranking member to leave his post with Tesla, as Rohan Patel, who has served as the company’s Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development, also resigned yesterday.

Baglino said he would spend time with his family and children while he navigated the next part of his career.

In a post on X, he explained his decision.

“I made the difficult decision to move on from Tesla after 18 years yesterday. I am so thankful to have worked with and learned from the countless incredibly talented people at Tesla over the years,” Baglino said on Monday. “I loved tackling nearly every problem we solved as a team and feel gratified to have contributed to the mission of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy, a mission that I am quite passionate about.”

Looking forward I have no concrete plans beyond spending more time with my family and young kids. But, as people who know me well can attest, I have difficulty sitting still for long… 😄 — Drew Baglino (@baglino) April 15, 2024

Tesla has not named a successor for Baglino’s position.

The 8-K filing also confirmed the “more than 10 percent” reduction in headcount. Some Tesla employees who have spoken to Teslarati say they believe the figure is closer to 20 percent, but this figure has not been mentioned specifically by the automaker.

“Over the years, we have grown rapidly with multiple factories scaling around the globe. With this rapid growth, there has been a duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas,” Tesla said. “We believe it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the Company for cost reductions and increasing productivity. This action will prepare Tesla for our next phase of growth, as we are developing some of the most revolutionary technologies in auto, energy, and artificial intelligence.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla makes key executive’s departure official in SEC filing