Tesla Energy is setting its sights on another market that’s ready for a battery storage disruption

It appears that Tesla Energy is setting its sights on its next big market following the launch of its energy service in the UK and its ongoing battery storage ramp in the United States and countries like Australia. Based on recent reports, Tesla Energy has begun operating in Israel as well, and the company is now bidding for several strategic tenders for building energy storage facilities.

According to Israel-based financial newspaper Globes, sources indicate that Tesla is already in advanced talks with private companies in the country to deploy its Megapack batteries as grid-scale energy devices. Tesla’s Megapack batteries, which can store up to 3 MW of energy, are designed for grid use, making them a perfect fit for Israel’s budding sustainable energy sector.

The newspaper’s sources have hinted that Tesla Energy is also bidding on several supply centers for private energy producers. Fortunately for Tesla, a good number of the country’s private electricity providers are looking to deploy external energy storage installations with capacities in the hundreds of MWh. Tesla has some challenges ahead, however, mainly in the form of companies like BYD and CATL, both of whom are also bidding on Israel’s battery storage opportunities.

Israel may not necessarily be a world leader today when it comes to sustainable energy solutions, but the country has ranked highly when it comes to solar power generation. An annual report from the International Energy Agency, for one, has noted that Israel was the first among the OECD countries when it comes to solar energy generation. Israel’s solar energy production stood at 8.7% by the end of 2019, placing the country in second place worldwide, just after Honduras.

Israel’s solar power generation is no joke, thanks in no small part to the country’s location. As noted by The Jerusalem Post, solar panels in Israel receive about 120-140% more solar energy compared to similar panels installed in temperate climates. Israel also aims to source about 30% of its electricity from renewables by 2030. To accomplish this, the country estimates that it would need about 8 GWh of energy storage. Tesla’s grid-scale Megapacks could play a key role in achieving these goals.

Tesla’s Megapack has seen much success since its introduction last year, and its adoption has run parallel with the growth of the company’s Energy business. In Tesla’s Q3 2020 Update Letter, the electric car maker noted that Gigafactory Nevada’s Megapack volume production has doubled compared to the second quarter. Speaking about the battery storage system, Tesla’s Global Head of Commercial Energy RJ Johnson remarked that the demand for Megapacks has been strong.

“Megapack is going to be a large growth segment for the business, and deployments will continue to expand rapidly as the product reaches full capacity. We have more demand than supply through 2021, and we continue to ramp the product to match unprecedented demand across the globe through 2023 and beyond. Our order book is rapidly filling up through 2023 in a multiple gigawatt-hour scale. Large-scale solar plus storage is now more cost-effective than traditional fossil fuel generation in many locations across the globe. This trend will continue as we remove cost, which will further displace existing and new fossil fuel generation,” he said.